Clearpoint Agency Tapped to Manage Public Relations for Nonaste’s Line of Advanced Products to Keep Active People Clean, Odor-Free

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Clearpoint Agency, an award-winning public relations firm, is providing PR services to Nonaste, pronounced “No Nasty!”, the maker of high-performance laundry detergents, odor eliminating sprays, and sweat-proof premium car seat protectors for active people.

Clearpoint Agency is working to raise awareness for Nonaste through public relations strategies, partner programs and earned media, and is in planning stages for various creative marcom campaigns. Since inking a deal with Nonaste, Clearpoint Agency has secured earned media coverage in CBS, FOX 4, Homes and Gardens, Outdoor Retailer, Medium Authority, and dozens of other outlets.

Nonaste Co-Founder/CEO Andy Voggenthaler, a lifelong endurance athlete and founder of Race Guards, with a background in product development at GM, Dupont-Teflon, and Hang Ten says, “When you’re rapidly scaling a consumer brand and looking for nationwide exposure quickly, you need a PR team like Clearpoint Agency that has solid experience, is objective-driven and able to keep things moving independently. We have found the team to be resourceful, creative, and effective. We’re very pleased with results so far.”

President of Clearpoint, Bonnie Shaw, says, “Nonaste is the type of client we love working with. It is a superior product managed by an experienced, talented, and motivated team – and they are incredible brand strategists. We are looking forward to creating more awareness for the Nonaste line of products as it seeks funding and continues to grow sales on Amazon and specialty retail stores across the nation.”

About Nonaste

Nonaste products are designed to keep active people clean and are biodegradable, color safe, and phosphate free, with no animal testing. Nonaste Zen Fresh detergent was ranked “Best Smelling Performance Laundry Detergent” by Gear Patrol. Discover Nonaste’s complete line of scientifically advanced products to keep active people clean and odor-free: www.Nonaste.com, Instagram, Facebook

About Clearpoint Agency

Clearpoint Agency develops award-winning PR and digital marketing programs for B2B and B2C clients in technology, financial services, life sciences, healthcare, real estate, and consumer products. From strategy and content development to media relations and social media, the experts at Clearpoint have the experience to generate buzz for your brand, creatively communicate your message to target audiences, and manage reputation. For more information visit www.clearpointagency.com or follow Clearpoint on Facebook, Twitter and Clearview Blog.

