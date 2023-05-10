ClearEdge Announces Appointment of Sales and Customer Experience Leader Lenore Convery as SVP Sales & Marketing

Convery will oversee the sales and marketing strategy for the firm while developing a plan for scalable growth

ClearEdge is pleased to announce the expansion of its executive leadership team, welcoming Lenore Convery as SVP sales & marketing. Lenore brings nearly 30 years of sales and leadership experience as well as deep expertise in building customer-centric strategies to ClearEdge. In her role, Lenore will be responsible for setting and overseeing the company's overall sales and marketing strategy, as well as developing a plan for scalable growth.





“I am thrilled to join Leslie Vickrey and the ClearEdge team. I’m looking forward to growing the business in a responsible way, while making sure that clients and prospects understand the complimentary solutions that are available to them through our three divisions and helping clients maximize the value that they get from our remarkable team,” said Lenore. “My goal is to do this while staying true to the ClearEdge culture and core values that are invaluable to clients and internal team members.”

Lenore’s experience selling marketing and digital services, delivering exceptional customer experiences, and leading teams across the recruiting and HR tech industries, will be critical in fueling the next phase of ClearEdge Marketing and driving the growth of its two new divisions: ClearEdge Recruiting and ClearEdge Rising. Lenore joins ClearEdge from Monster where she served as director – enterprise staffing division and managed a $25 million book of business.

“When looking for the right individual to fill the SVP sales & marketing position, it was not only important to find someone who could align sales to our revenue goals and build the sales organization, but also a true leader with a collaborative spirit and passion for where we see our company headed,” said Leslie Vickrey, CEO and Founder, ClearEdge. “Lenore not only meets all of those expectations, she exceeds them. Not only does she have a strong track record of success, her commitment to rising up team members and women in the industry has been transformative. She is exactly who we need to lead our sales and marketing efforts as we head into an exciting new chapter.”

A Strategic Sales Leader and Team Motivator

During her time at Monster, Lenore held several roles ranging from national account manager, to director – staffing and most recently as director of the company’s enterprise staffing division.

While there, she was responsible for building the team and growing the staffing segment of the business. Her team consistently maintained over 97% customer retention rate, successfully creating and implementing a sales strategy for the American Staffing Association’s (ASA’s) Largest 250 Staffing Firms.

Lenore brings a differentiated perspective to the sales and marketing leadership role at ClearEdge, offering a unique approach to developing new skills and strengths within existing teams. She joins ClearEdge at a time when the staffing, recruiting, and HR tech industries have reached an inflection point, and the company is uniquely positioned to address clients’ changing needs and expectations.

“There is a remarkable team in place at ClearEdge, I’m excited to work with them closely and provide guidance on how to strategically sell our full suite of solutions and ensure clients get a ‘best-in-class’ experience at a scalable level,” said Lenore.

A Champion for Women in Staffing

“Lenore is a strong leader with decades of sales and leadership experience and a track record of success. She is also passionate about developing people,” said Ericka Hyson, president, ClearEdge. “Her leadership skills will be invaluable to ensuring our team is well-positioned to grow individually and contribute to our future success.”

As a member of the ASA Women in Leadership Council, Lenore has been at the forefront of moving the industry forward and supporting women as they move into leadership roles. To that end, she is chair of the ASA’s Women in Leadership Scholarship Foundation for 2023.

“It was important to me, when making my next career decision, to find an organization with a shared mission of rising up women and a role where I could make a mark on the industry,” commented Lenore. “I found that sense of purpose at ClearEdge and I can’t wait to support and grow what Leslie has built.”

About ClearEdge

ClearEdge is a company dedicated to transforming the business of talent through marketing, recruiting, and career empowerment services. Founded in 2006 as an outsourced marketing arm to the staffing and recruitment industry, ClearEdge has grown its capabilities to amplify both the brands and the people who shape how the world works. ClearEdge’s three divisions include:

ClearEdge Marketing – Providing strategic marketing solutions and teams

ClearEdge Recruiting – Filling cornerstone marketing leadership roles

ClearEdge Rising – Accelerating career growth for women in talent and HR tech

Since 2017, ClearEdge’s TheEdge podcast has provided a platform to uplift and inspire women in the industry by highlighting success stories to inspire the next generation of leaders, including its latest Allyship in Action series. Learn more at www.clearedgemarketing.com.

