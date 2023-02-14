Clearbit Expands ‘Powered By’ Program With Free Data and Flexible Pricing

New API provisioning & free data credits enable teams building data-powered products to easily leverage Clearbit’s real-time data in next-gen B2B solutions

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Clearbit, a leader in B2B market intelligence, announced today the expansion of their Powered By Clearbit program for teams building data-driven products. The program now allows product teams to easily provision new customer API keys and leverage Clearbit’s new on-demand intelligence to provide free data credits for their end customers.

Clearbit powers data enrichment and intelligence for more than 100 of the world’s leading marketing and sales applications, including HubSpot, G2 Buyer Intent, Drift, Clari and Mutiny. By integrating Clearbit’s APIs, these high-growth companies inform and personalize their products with real-time data to create unique customer experiences.

“From AI-driven chatbots to business intelligence applications, B2B solutions thrive on data,” said Scott Brinker of chiefmartec.com. “Innovative teams are leveraging real-time intelligence to add context and personalization to their user experiences, and Clearbit is a clear leader in providing this capability.”

Today’s addition of automated customer key management and on-demand intelligence expands the Powered By Clearbit program to eliminate the cost and risk of unpredictable data usage as teams build and scale data-driven solutions.

“In order to build and scale data-driven products efficiently, teams need a data partner they can grow with,” says Robin Spencer, Clearbit’s COO. “Our expanded Powered By Clearbit program gives them complete and compliant data, fast APIs, and now a cost-effective model that puts them in control of their data usage — even across a very large base of customers.”

Powered By Clearbit allows product teams to easily leverage real-time intelligence in a wide variety of use-cases and customer experiences, for example:

Clearbit’s real-time IP intelligence identifies any company visiting a website or app and delivers 100+ attributes about that company. This can be used to personalize the in-app experience of conversational intelligence, scheduling, tailored site content, and more.

Clearbit’s database of over 50M companies can also be accessed via API to build data-powered applications and features in business intelligence, sales and marketing automation, and AI-driven communication.

With today’s new key provisioning, on-demand intelligence features and free data credits, teams now have more flexible options for customer data allocation and cost management.

For example, Koala uses Clearbit’s IP intelligence to reveal visitors and intent signals for their users’ websites. With typical vendors, Koala would need to pre-pay for all data required to support product development and projected customer growth. With Clearbit, Koala gets free data credits for every Koala customer. Koala can even automatically create a new Clearbit API key for their end customers, offering both free and paid data subscription options to each.

“Clearbit brings the magic — Clearbit Reveal allows us to give every prospective customer an incredible ‘ah-ha’ moment, which sets our user experience apart from competitors,” said Koala CEO Tido Carriero. “By offering generous data credits to our shared customers and a seamless API integration, we are able to help our customers get up and running quickly with Koala. Then, Clearbit’s On-Demand pricing model scales with our customers as they grow.”

Clearbit’s Powered By Program also extends to B2B applications beyond sales and marketing. For example, companies like Maxio leverage Clearbit’s real-time intelligence in their SaaS finance solutions, and a rapidly growing number of AI-based applications are using Clearbit’s data to train and tune their AI and machine learning models. As the demand for data-powered products accelerates, today’s enhancements to the Powered By Clearbit program will make it easy for teams to build and scale solutions, regardless of industry.

