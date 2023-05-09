CitrusAd Gives Brands the Key to Keywords

CitrusAd’s Keyword Bidding Advances Campaign Optimization

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#advertising–CitrusAd, a leader in retail media, unlocks keyword bidding – continuing their product strategy of making life easier for brands and advertising agencies. The CitrusAd campaign dashboard has always transparently shown which keywords were working the best for each campaign, with visibility into share of voice and percent of impressions won. But now marketers can include separate bid strategies on each keyword all within one campaign, simplifying campaign creation and consolidating campaign management. The rollout of the new feature is expected to be live from June.





The CitrusAd, powered by Epsilon, platform already suggests appropriate keywords and allows the advertiser to choose all keywords, while transparently showing the performance of each keyword within campaigns. Now brands and agencies can run campaigns on CitrusAd and optimize based on the performance of selected keywords. This is the first in a series of platform enhancements that CitrusAd is rolling out to help brands and advertisers easily create and manage campaigns. As a result, campaigns will continue to increase effectiveness with meaningful and relevant reach.

“CitrusAd is delighted to bring this easy and intuitive way for marketers to optimize their campaigns. While a campaign may have had a CPC bid across the board initially, it was incredibly clear on our platform that some keywords are more valuable to marketers than others. The new bid-by-keyword capability, allows marketers to weight their campaigns by the most effective keywords for profitable results,” said Adam Skinner, Managing Director, Retail Media Networks, CitrusAd.

About CitrusAd

CitrusAd is a leading retail media company and part of Epsilon, a global advertising and marketing technology company. The CitrusAd, powered by Epsilon platform, sits at the center of Publicis Groupe’s comprehensive, scalable retail media network offering. By harnessing the power of first-party data and industry-leading identity resolution, the unified, self-serve platform delivers shopper-relevant advertising experiences on commerce websites and across the open web resulting in higher conversions. Leading retailers across the globe rely on CitrusAd to help grow retail media as a core function for incremental media revenue and sales volume that delivers great ROI for brands. For more information, visit citrusad.com/keyword.

