Citizens for Judicial Fairness Places Thanksgiving Print Ad Highlighting Chancery Court Corruption by Delaware Insiders

WILMINGTON, Del.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, Citizens for Judicial Fairness announced the launch of a new print advertising campaign on Thanksgiving weekend criticizing Delaware legal insiders for their profiteering off of their Chancery Court connections. The advertisement showcases what elites like former Chancery Court-appointed Custodian Robert Pincus, attorney Kevin Shannon, Governor John Carney, former Chancery Court Chancellor Andre Bouchard, and current Chancellor Kathaleen McCormick are “thankful for” this holiday season









Citizens for Judicial Fairness released the following statement about the campaign: “We are grateful to have the opportunity to expose the hypocrisy and enrichment of Chancery insiders this holiday season. Time and again we have seen these insiders enrich themselves at the expense of companies they are supposed to serve and the people of Delaware. This holiday season, we’re redoubling our commitment to reform the Chancery to work for the people, not for insiders.”

The advertisement reads:

“Profiteering on the menu this Thanksgiving?

“‘Allegations of misconduct and ongoing lawsuits of overbilling multiple companies didn’t stop me from making millions from companies where I was appointed to help. I was able to hire my own firm, where I was a partner, and that left me in a position to approve massive bills that lined my pockets. I am thankful that despite emails stating that I misled bidders to boost their prices unnecessarily, I’ve faced no consequences. The Courts made up of Delaware’s elite continue to rule in favor of me and Skadden Arps.’ – Robert Pincus

“‘I’m thankful for not needing to prioritize diversity and keeping the status quo on the courts and the revolving door open.’ – Governor John Carney

“‘This holiday, I’m thankful to Chancellor McCormick for keeping my legacy alive, and for allowing my friends to continue to fleece TransPerfect and its workers. I got to use my position to enrich my business partner Steven Lamb and my friend Kevin Shannon. I’m proud of my legacy that continues to deliver for Delaware’s elite lawyers and judges. The ‘Delaware Way’ continues…’ – Andre Bouchard

“‘I’m thankful that our Chancery allows judges to assign themselves to cases. I could pick the TransPerfect case even though in my former job, I represented TransPerfect’s rival HIG. This would be a conflict of interest to some because my impartiality could be questioned (CITE 9), but I can still make decisions against TransPerfect that enrich my friends, including Skadden Arps and Bob Pincus.’ – Chancellor Kathaleen McCormick

“Corporate insiders like Former Chancellor Andre Bouchard, Robert Pincus, and Kevin Shannon make loads of money trading on relationships with the Chancery Court, and Chancellor Kathaleen McCormick continues to make rulings benefiting them.

“Join us to close the revolving door and make the courts more just and representative of the people.”

