Citcon Partners with Alipay+ to Enable Cross-Border Mobile Payment for U.S. Retail Merchants

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Citcon, an all-in-one payment service provider, is thrilled to announce its strategic partnership with Alipay+, a leading global cross-border mobile payment and marketing solution platform, to enable international e-wallet payments for retail merchants across the United States. In a significant milestone for this partnership, International Shoppes, a major duty-free retail group, will be among the first merchants gaining access to Alipay+, e-wallet partners of which include not only Alipay China wallet but also AlipayHK (Hong Kong SAR, China), Mpay (Macau SAR, China), GCash (The Philippines), Kakao Pay, NaverPay, TossPay (South Korea), OCBC, ChangiPay (Singapore), Public Bank (Malaysia), TrueMoney (Thailand), Hipay (Mongolia), and Tinaba (Italy) among others.





This partnership marks a significant step forward in expanding Citcon and Alipay+ services in the U.S. market, offering international visitors a convenient and secure way to make payments with their home e-wallets. With Citcon’s expertise in payment processing, Alipay+ will be seamlessly integrated into the payment options available to U.S. merchants, empowering their capability to serve inbound travelers coming from many major Asian destinations.

Roseate Wagner, General Manager of North America, Ant Group, said expanding partners and merchant network is key to Alipay+’s future strategy. “Leveraging on our long-standing partnership with Citcon since we enabled payments for Alipay users from China, we are very happy to launch Alipay+ solutions to merchants in the U.S., making it easier and more efficient for them to connect with the vast majority of Asian consumers.”

“We are pleased to expand our long-standing partnership with Ant Group and International Shoppes through the deployment of Alipay+. This collective partnership is a clear indication of the return-in-force of international travelers to the U.S.” Casey Bullock, CEO of Citcon.

International Shoppes, with its reputation as a premium duty-free group offering an array of luxury brands and duty-free products, recognizes the importance of providing a frictionless shopping experience to its diverse customer base. By integrating Alipay+ through Citcon’s innovative payment processing technology, International Shoppes is poised to elevate the shopping experience for international travelers.

“We have enjoyed a successful independent partnership with both Citcon and Ant Group over the last few years. Now, with Alipay+ transactions enabled by Citcon, the customer is enjoying both the ability to pay through their preferred methods of Alipay+ through the QR ready terminals deployed by Citcon. This brings a frictionless payment experience to the customer that is in line with what these consumers experience when shopping in their home countries. This sort of familiarity will result in customers feeling more comfortable in transacting with us, which we expect to result in larger and more transactions.” Matthew Greenbaum, Co-CEO of International Shoppes.

If customers from Asia want to pay at International Shoppes or other participating retailers where the Alipay+ logo is presented, they can simply open their usual digital wallet app on their smartphone and make payments. Customers visiting International Shoppes in December 2023 will also enjoy an instant discount of $10 when spent $200 or more with Alipay+ e-wallets.

More details about Alipay+: https://www.alipayplus.com/ and the implementation via Citcon https://www.citcon.com/

About Alipay+

Alipay+ is a suite of cross-border digital payment, marketing and digitalization solutions that help connect global merchants to consumers. Consumers enjoy seamless payment and a broad choice of deals using their preferred payment methods while traveling abroad. Small and medium-sized businesses may use Alipay+ digital tools to enhance efficiency and achieve omni-channel growth.

About Citcon

Citcon is a leading payment gateway and global partner of choice for businesses, providing innovative solutions to help them accept payments from customers using various mobile wallets, payment apps, and payment methods. Citcon’s technology empowers businesses to expand their customer base and streamline the payment process, enhancing the overall shopping experience.

About International Shoppes

International Shoppes is a major duty-free retail group with a presence in key U.S. airports. The company offers a wide range of premium products, including luxury brands, cosmetics, spirits, and more, to travelers from around the world.

Contacts

Johnny Huang, Citcon, [email protected]