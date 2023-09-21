Circle K Brews Up Free Coffee in U.S. Beginning Sept. 25

Customers have a week to redeem a free cup of award-winning Circle K coffee in celebration of National and International Coffee Day.

CHARLOTTE, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Circle K, the global convenience store chain, is brewing up free, award-winning coffee for customers ahead of National and International Coffee Day at U.S. locations. Caffeine fanatics and loyal customers can celebrate with one free cup of coffee, any size* in store from Sept. 25 through Oct. 2 via the Circle K app.









“We are passionate about the quality coffee we offer at Circle K and know our loyal customers like celebrating specialty days like National and International Coffee Day,” said Jeff Lohnes, Head of Global Beverage Products at Circle K. “Coffee plays an essential role in people’s daily lives, so we’re making it easier for customers to get a great cup for free.”

Circle K’s coffee offerings are anything but ordinary, with state-of-the-art bean-to-cup self-serve barista-quality coffee machines in its more than 7,000 U.S. stores. Sustainably sourced and artfully brewed, Circle K has a variety of blends and single-origin hot and iced coffee flavors to choose from. In fact, both the Circle K House Blend and 100% Colombian Dark varieties were recently awarded two stars and the Superior Taste Award by the International Taste Institute and a Bronze Medal at the 2023 Golden Bean World Series. In addition, Circle K’s wide assortment of milk and sweetener options ensures coffee lovers can create their perfect cup.

To join in on the celebration, customers can find their nearest participating location using the Store Locator at www.circlek.com.

*Offer is valid for one free coffee, any size, Sept. 25 through Oct. 2 at participating Circle K locations. Limit one per customer. To redeem, download the Circle K mobile app and follow the instructions under Deals tab.

About Circle K and Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc.

Couche-Tard is a global leader in convenience and fuel retail, operating in 25 countries and territories, with more than 14,400 stores, of which approximately 10,800 offer road transportation fuel. With its well-known Couche-Tard and Circle K banners, it is one of the largest independent convenience store operators in the United States and it is a leader in the convenience store industry and road transportation fuel retail in Canada, Scandinavia, the Baltics, as well as in Ireland. It also has an important presence in Poland and Hong Kong SAR. Approximately 128,000 people are employed throughout its network.

