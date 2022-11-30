Circle Graphics, an H.I.G. Capital Portfolio Company, Completes Acquisition of JONDO

MIAMI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Acquisition–H.I.G. Capital (“H.I.G.”), a leading global alternative investment firm with over $52 billion of equity capital under management, is pleased to announce that its portfolio company, Circle Graphics (“Circle” or the “Company”), has acquired JONDO, Ltd. (”JONDO”). JONDO will become a unit of Circle’s Sensaria division, further expanding Sensaria’s extensive portfolio of consumer-facing personalized products.

JONDO is a leading provider of personalized photo products sold primarily through industry-leading online channel partners. It operates three state-of-the-art facilities strategically located across the U.S. to deliver high-quality, mass-customized products with unrivaled lead-times. JONDO was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Yorba Linda, California.

“We are excited to welcome JONDO into our Sensaria division today,” said Andrew Cousin, Chief Executive Officer of Circle. “JONDO’s high-quality personalized products are a natural fit with Circle’s existing capabilities. Today’s announcement presents an exciting opportunity to work collectively with the JONDO team to accelerate the Company’s growth and provide them the resources they need to maximize their vision.”

John Doe, Founder and CEO of JONDO, added, “We are thrilled to join the Sensaria platform. Since founding JONDO in 1988, quality and customer service have been at the core of what we do every day. Sensaria represents a true strategic partner that adheres to that same mission and will not only help us scale alongside our growing customers, but also maintain the outstanding reputation we’ve built over the past 30+ years.”

“We are pleased to support Circle’s acquisition of JONDO,” said Ryan Kaplan, Managing Director of H.I.G. Capital. “This acquisition further establishes Circle’s Sensaria division as the leading provider of online personalized photo products, and is a continuation of our strategy to acquire leading brands which further expand Circle’s presence in the personalized products market.”

JONDO represents Circle’s sixth add-on acquisition since it was acquired by H.I.G. in September 2019.

About JONDO

JONDO founded the on-demand fine art industry in 1988 and remains a leader in on-demand personalization photo products. They are recognized worldwide as providing the highest-quality standard of product and service. The company offers an extensive portfolio of affordable, accessible, professional-quality products including photo printing, personalized home decor, wall art, photo gifts, rigid signs, and banners. On demand printing services from multiple strategically located printing facilities allow JONDO to provide regional fulfillment to consumers worldwide. For more information, please visit www.jondo.com.

About Circle Graphics

Circle produces best-in-class digital graphics for consumers, professionals, and businesses through two distinct divisions: Sensaria and Out-of-Home Visual Solutions. The company’s Sensaria segment enables consumers and professional photographers to procure made-to-order photos and pre-designed art images via wholly-owned direct-to-consumer websites and market-leading reseller relationships. Circle‘s Out-of-Home Visual Solutions segment represents the leading large-format digital graphics provider to nationwide and independent billboard operators. The company was founded in 2000 and is based near Denver, Colorado. For more information, please visit www.circlegraphicsonline.com.

About H.I.G. Capital

H.I.G. is a leading global private equity and alternative assets investment firm with over $52 billion of equity capital under management.* Based in Miami, and with offices in New York, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Atlanta in the U.S., as well as international affiliate offices in London, Hamburg, Madrid, Milan, Paris, Bogotá, Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo, H.I.G. specializes in providing both debt and equity capital to small and mid-sized companies, utilizing a flexible and operationally focused/ value-added approach:

H.I.G.’s equity funds invest in management buyouts, recapitalizations and corporate carve-outs of both profitable as well as underperforming manufacturing and service businesses. H.I.G.’s debt funds invest in senior, unitranche and junior debt financing to companies across the size spectrum, both on a primary (direct origination) basis, as well as in the secondary markets. H.I.G. is also a leading CLO manager, through its WhiteHorse family of vehicles, and manages a publicly traded BDC, WhiteHorse Finance. H.I.G.’s real estate funds invest in value-added properties, which can benefit from improved asset management practices. H.I.G. Infrastructure focuses on making value-add and core plus investments in the infrastructure sector.

Since its founding in 1993, H.I.G. has invested in and managed more than 300 companies worldwide. The firm’s current portfolio includes more than 100 companies with combined sales in excess of $30 billion. For more information, please refer to the H.I.G. website at www.higcapital.com.

* Based on total capital commitments managed by H.I.G. Capital and affiliates.

Contacts

Ryan Kaplan



Managing Director



rkaplan@higcapital.com

David Miller



Principal



dmiller@higcapital.com