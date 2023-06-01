Cint and Forsta Form Industry-First Partnership to Drive a Reduction in Survey Fraud

The integration of Forsta technology with Cint’s platform will eradicate nearly all ghost-completed surveys and improve quality

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Forsta, a leading global provider of market research, customer experience (CX), and employee experience (EX) technology, today announced a first-of-its-kind partnership with Cint, a global technology leader in digital insights gathering, to fight survey fraud and improve data quality and security for the market research industry. All Forsta customers using Cint will receive access to this secure environment, where ghost completes (also known as link jumpers) are expected to be effectively eliminated, by the end of June. This collaboration with Cint will eradicate a costly challenge and raise the standard for data quality in market research as a whole.

“Ghost completes have been an issue in our industry. This technology helps us reduce fraud and increase security,” said Oscar Carlsson, Chief Innovation Officer at Cint. “With Cint and Forsta’s technology directly connected via this server-to-server (S2S) integration, market researchers can expect high-quality sample to help them produce accurate research with ease.”

Ghost completes occur when there is a false record of a respondent completing a survey that they have not actually completed. With ghost completes effectively eliminated, market researchers will benefit from a healthy and secure sample flow to their surveys. Panel suppliers will also benefit by avoiding distributing incentives for ghost completes.

“For the last 25 years, Forsta has supported insights professionals with best-in-class technology to collect and report market research data. Our investment in this technology represents continuation of that commitment,” said Tobi Andersson, Managing Director for Forsta. “With Cint as our first non-exclusive partner, we’re thrilled to be bringing our market research customers the peace of mind that their time and resources spent on surveying panelists are producing quality data that drive intelligent insights. We’re excited to bring this technology to the broader market research industry in the long term.”

To learn more about Forsta’s secure integration technology, visit: https://www.forsta.com/eradicate-sample-fraud/

About Cint



Cint is a global software leader in digital insights gathering. The Cint platform automates the insights gathering process so that companies can gain access to insights faster with unparalleled scale. Cint has the world’s largest consumer network for digital survey-based research, made up of over 266 million engaged respondents across more than 130 countries. More than 2,600 insights-driven companies – including SurveyMonkey, Zappi, Kantar and GfK – use Cint to accelerate how they gather consumer insights and supercharge business growth. Cint Group AB (publ), listed on Nasdaq Stockholm, has a rapidly growing team across 14 global offices, including Stockholm, London, New York, Berlin, Singapore, Tokyo and Sydney. www.cint.com

About Forsta



Forsta powers the HX (Human Experience) Platform – a comprehensive experience and research technology platform that breaks down the silos between CX (Customer Experience), Employee Experience (EX), and Market Research – so that companies can get a deeper, more complete understanding of the experiences of their audiences. Forsta’s technology, combined with its team of expert consultants, helps thousands of organizations across a variety of industries, including financial services, hospitality, market research, professional services, retail, and technology. Forsta is recognized as a Leader in the 2021 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Voice of the Customer. Forsta is a PG Forsta company.

About PG Forsta



PG Forsta provides the technology and expertise to help organizations get a deeper, more complete understanding of the experiences of their audiences. The company powers the HX (Human Experience) Platform – a comprehensive experience and research technology platform that breaks down the silos between CX (Customer Experience), Employee Experience (EX), Patient Experience (PX) and Market Research. It serves a variety of industries, including healthcare, financial services, hospitality, market research, professional services, retail, and technology.

Contacts

Meghan Witthaus



meghan.witthaus@pressganey.com