CIBC Innovation Banking Provides Growth Financing to CourseKey

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CIBC Innovation Banking announced today that it has provided Senior Credit Facilities to CourseKey, a leading student success and retention platform for trade and vocational education programs.

CourseKey’s student-driven, mobile-first approach helps more students get from day one to graduation day. The platform supports both students and vocational educators by collecting timely and accurate data from every learning environment, visualizing it into accessible dashboards, and automatically acting on it to engage at-risk students and celebrate student wins.

“CIBC Innovation Banking is the right team at the right time for CourseKey,” said Craig Anderson, CFO, CourseKey. “In a dynamic technology and funding environment, every software service provider needs strong, committed financial partners. Together with CIBC Innovation Banking, CourseKey can confidently continue to enable vocational workforces.”

“We are thrilled to work with CourseKey as it continues to support students in achieving their career ambitions in trades and specialized professions,” said Brittany Blanco, Director, CIBC Innovation Banking. “CourseKey is well positioned to fill the gap as more trade and specialized schools adopt digital solutions.”

About CIBC Innovation Banking

CIBC Innovation Banking delivers strategic advice, cash management and funding to innovation companies across North America, the UK, and select European countries at each stage of their business cycle, from start up to IPO and beyond. With offices in Atlanta, Austin, Boston, Chicago, Denver, Durham, London, Menlo Park, Montreal, New York, Reston, Seattle, Toronto and Vancouver, the team has extensive experience and a strong, collaborative approach that extends across CIBC’s commercial banking, private banking, wealth management and capital markets businesses.

About CourseKey

CourseKey powers career and technical schools nationwide with software that increases engagement, supports compliance, scales programs, and powers student success. Founded in 2015, CourseKey has supported more than 300 schools in beauty and wellness, trades, allied health, and other sectors. To date, more than 200,000 students have used CourseKey to join or rejoin the workforce and embark on successful careers.

Contacts

