CIBC Innovation Banking Provides Growth Capital Financing to DealMaker

AUSTIN, Texas & TORONTO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CIBC Innovation Banking is pleased to announce an upsized growth capital financing for DealMaker, a leading capital-raising technology platform. This funding will further fuel the company’s accelerated expansion across North America.

DealMaker was founded in 2018 by veteran Bay Street lawyers, Rebecca Kacaba and Matt Goldstein to modernize the shareholder issuance space. The company was recently selected to join Google’s for Startups Accelerator program, which will help advance DealMaker’s AI innovation in the fintech space.

“The combination of CIBC Innovation Banking and Google backing our long-term plans is an exciting acceleration for us,” says Rebecca Kacaba, CEO & Co-Founder of DealMaker. “Their support helps us in our mission to build the most sophisticated capital markets tool on the planet – and there is no better way to achieve this than to weave AI capabilities throughout our platform for ease of use for both investors and issuers.”

“DealMaker’s comprehensive platform creates a more equitable and modern capital raising experience, focusing intently on transparency,” said Rob Rosen, Managing Director in CIBC Innovation Banking’s Toronto office. “We are thrilled to extend our team’s financial and advisory support as the company continues to scale impressively.”

DealMaker was recently named the sixth fastest growing company in the Globe and Mail’s Top Growing Companies of 2023.

About CIBC Innovation Banking

CIBC Innovation Banking delivers strategic advice, cash management and funding to innovation companies across North America, the U.K., and select European countries at each stage of their business cycle, from start-up to IPO and beyond. With offices in Atlanta, Austin, Boston, Chicago, Denver, Durham, London, Menlo Park, Montreal, New York, Reston, Seattle, Toronto and Vancouver, the team has extensive experience and a strong, collaborative approach that extends across CIBC’s commercial banking, private banking, wealth management and capital markets businesses.

About DealMaker

DealMaker is revolutionizing the capital markets with its sophisticated suite of primary issuance, shareholder management, and capital raising solutions, including investor ranking algorithms and data analytics tools, to support all global private placements exemptions. Its mission is to put brands and founders back in control, running streamlined, successful capital raises in one centralized platform. The company operates out of Toronto, Canada; Austin, Texas; and Tampa, Florida. For more information, visit [DealMaker.tech](https://dealmaker.tech).

