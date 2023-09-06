Church Pension Group to Host Virtual Conversation on Global Faith-Based Investors and the Climate Crisis

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$ESG #CPG—The Church Pension Group (CPG), a financial services organization that serves The Episcopal Church, announced that it will host a virtual conversation entitled, Global Faith-Based Investors and the Climate Crisis, on Wednesday, September 20, 2023 from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM ET. Attendees will discover the connection between faith-based beliefs and sustainable investment activity that positively addresses the climate crisis.









“Climate change is in the news every day, from rising sea levels to wildfires,” said Mary Kate Wold, CEO and President of CPG. “Amidst this backdrop, and the United Nations Climate Week, we’re excited to bring together global industry leaders who will discuss their strategies around faith-based investing to help counter climate change.”

The event is part of CPG’s ongoing Insights & Ideas series of discussions on socially responsible investing (SRI). Individuals interested in attending the event can register at cpg.org/Insights&Ideas.

The panelists will include Sofia Bartholdy, Responsible Investment Integration Director at Church Commissioners for England; Mathew Jensen, Director of Investment Solutions at FaithInvest; Emlyn Palmer, Head of Sustainable Investing at Albourne; and Christopher Rowe, Managing Director at CPG.

Videos and presentations from prior Insights & Ideas discussions focused on climate change, investing in economically disadvantaged communities, faithful investing, positive impact investing, and sustainable investing and can be viewed at cpg.org/Insights&Ideas.

Editor’s Note:

Individuals interested in learning more about CPG’s SRI efforts and viewing videos related to CPG’s positive impact investments can visit cpg.org/SRI.

About the Church Pension Group

The Church Pension Group (CPG) is a financial services organization that serves The Episcopal Church. It maintains three lines of business—benefits, insurance, and publishing. CPG provides retirement, health, life insurance, and related benefits for clergy and lay employees of The Episcopal Church, as well as property and casualty insurance and book and music publishing, including the official worship materials of the Church. Follow CPG on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram, and LinkedIn. cpg.org

