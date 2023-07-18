Church Pension Group Names Michael J. Hood as Its New Chief Investment Officer

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CPG—The Church Pension Group (CPG), a financial services organization that serves The Episcopal Church, announced today that Michael Hood will succeed Roger A. Sayler as Executive Vice President, Chief Investment Officer, and Managing Director. Mr. Sayler is retiring after nine years of service.









“We are excited to have Michael join the Church Pension Group as Chief Investment Officer,” said Mary Kate Wold, CEO and President of CPG. “His impressive background in developing portfolio views and positioning for investors like CPG will serve our clients well and build upon the success Roger has had in managing our investment portfolio over the past nine years. I want to thank Roger for his excellent and dedicated service, and we wish him the very best in his retirement.”

Mr. Hood commented, “I am thrilled to serve in this role and support the Church Pension Group’s vision in serving The Episcopal Church. I have long been familiar with CPG, as both my grandfather and uncle served as Episcopal priests. I look forward to building upon Roger’s achievements and ensuring that CPG remains steadfast in meeting its financial obligations to those who serve the Church.”

Mr. Hood is a highly accomplished investment professional with extensive expertise in economics, asset allocation, and portfolio strategy. He formerly served as Managing Director in JPMorgan Asset Management’s Multi-Asset Solutions division where he helped oversee diverse portfolios totaling $350 billion. Prior to this, he was Chief Economist at Traxis Partners, where he analyzed economies and markets in Asia, Europe, and Latin America. He also held positions with Barclays Capital, where he served as economist and market strategist for Latin America and global emerging markets; JPMorgan and JPMorgan Chase, where he served as economist for Latin America; and the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, where he served as an economist developing risk studies. Mr. Hood has been recognized as a top-ranked economist and has contributed to various publications.

Mr. Hood received an MPA in International Relations from Princeton University and a BA in Economics and Political Science from Carleton College where he graduated magna cum laude in Economics.

About the Church Pension Group

The Church Pension Group (CPG) is a financial services organization that serves The Episcopal Church. It maintains three lines of business—benefits, insurance, and publishing. CPG provides retirement, health, life insurance, and related benefits for clergy and lay employees of The Episcopal Church. It also provides property and casualty insurance and book and music publishing, including the official worship materials of the Church. Follow CPG on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram, and LinkedIn. cpg.org

