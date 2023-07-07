Church of the Highlands Announces Upcoming Serve Day: A Call to Serve and Make a Difference

Summary: Church of the Highlands invites individuals to join in their upcoming Serve Day on July 15, a community-focused event dedicated to serving others and spreading God’s love

BIRMINGHAM, Ala.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Church of the Highlands is excited to announce its upcoming Serve Day on July 15, inviting individuals to join in making a positive impact in their communities.

As an organization dedicated to showing God’s love through practical acts of kindness, Serve Day presents an incredible opportunity to serve others and experience the joy of selfless giving.

Serve Day is an annual outreach event that marks the culmination of the Summer Small Group Semester. Whether through participation in a Small Group or by joining a Serve Day project, individuals are encouraged to be a part of serving their communities and demonstrating the love of Jesus through simple, practical acts of kindness.

The Highlands Outreach Serve team, consisting of Outreach Small Groups and dedicated individuals utilizing their gifts and talents, is committed to glorifying God by serving others. The goal is to provide every person who is passionate about helping others with the opportunity to effectively utilize their gifts, building up the body of Christ and reach others with the love of Jesus.

Participation in Serve Day is made convenient through the easy-to-use Serve Day app. By downloading the app from https://ee.highlands.io/serve, individuals can find more information, register Small Group projects, and search for available projects to join.

For those who are not currently part of a Small Group, Serve Day still welcomes their involvement. With a variety of projects available, everyone can contribute and make a difference in their local communities.

Planning a Serve Day project is an opportunity for Small Groups to get creative and assess the needs of their neighborhoods and local communities. By identifying specific needs, groups can plan projects that address those needs and have a positive impact. The Serve Day app allows Small Group leaders to register their projects, ensuring effective communication and coordination.

Each Small Group is responsible for the costs associated with their Serve Day project, including supplies and travel expenses. It is recommended that groups carefully plan their projects based on their size and commitment level.

Serve Day participants are advised to bring personal items such as Serve Day T-shirts, sunscreen, drinking water, sneakers, and hats. Small Group leaders can provide additional project-specific requirements, such as gloves, tools, or equipment. It is advisable to wear appropriate work clothes, and jewelry should be avoided.

For any questions or concerns regarding Serve Day, Small Group leaders can provide further information. Alternatively, individuals can reach out to the Church of the Highlands Outreach Team at serve@churchofthehighlands.com.

Church of the Highlands looks forward to the collective efforts of its community as they come together on Serve Day to make a lasting difference, one act of kindness at a time.

About Church of the Highlands:

Church of the Highlands is a welcoming community of faith, where people of all backgrounds and beliefs can experience a fresh, enjoyable connection to God and one another. With a simple and impactful focus, everything the church does is aimed at helping every person live the full life for which God created them.

At Church of the Highlands, the emphasis is on developing a personal relationship with God rather than merely practicing religion. The weekend services offer a safe and engaging environment where both newcomers to faith and seasoned Christ followers can learn more about what it means to know God and grow closer to Him.

