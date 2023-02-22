Church Mutual® Announces Leadership Promotions

MERRILL, Wis.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Church Mutual Insurance Company, S.I.1 (a stock insurer) looks to further the company’s growth through the promotion of two individuals into new leadership roles. These individuals will continue to advance Church Mutual’s mission to protect those who serve and inspire others.

Dawn Bernatz has been promoted assistant vice president – corporate communications. Her new role will leverage her strong leadership skills, vision and expertise in internal communications, public and media relations, special events and multimedia production.

Bernatz joined the company in 2016 as director of marketing strategy and communications, transitioning to director of corporate communications in 2018. Since then, she has expanded the function into a robust, effective and essential element of the company’s success. Bernatz earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in journalism from University of Minnesota – Minneapolis.

Koleman Brenner has been promoted to assistant vice president – Shared Service Operations. In his new role, he will continue to lead critical support functions including business process management, vendor and financial management and Shared Services reporting. He has also assumed responsibility for Commercial Operations, Corporate Services and Home Office-based facilities.

Brenner joined the company in 2017 as advisory IT people manager. In 2018, he was promoted to advisory IT administration and finance manager, and in 2020, he was promoted to director – Shared Services. Brenner holds a Bachelor of Science degree in business management and applied economics from University of Wisconsin – Madison and a Master of Business Administration degree from the University of St. Thomas.

About Church Mutual

Church Mutual Insurance Company, S.I., founded in 1897, offers specialized insurance for religious organizations of all denominations, public and private K-12 schools, colleges and universities, senior living facilities, secular and non-secular camps and conference centers, and nonprofit and human services organizations throughout the United States. Church Mutual markets most lines of commercial property and liability insurance, including multi-peril, workers’ compensation and commercial auto insurance. In addition to insurance, Church Mutual provides a spectrum of value-added solutions that benefit its customers. Church Mutual holds the following honors:

A.M. Best Company “A” (excellent) rating.

Wisconsin 75 Top Private Company by Deloitte US, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020 and 2021.

Wisconsin 75 Distinguished Performer: Innovation by Deloitte US 2019.

2021 Gallup Culture Transformation Award recipient.

2022 Social Equity and Community Empowerment Property and Casualty Company Award recipient from the American Property Casualty Insurance Association.

2020 Women and Diversity Award recipient from the American Property Casualty Insurance Association.

Elite 50 Internship Award recipient from Rising Insurance Star Executives.

Futuremakers Partner by Wisconsin Technical College System.

Celent Model Insurer for innovation and emerging technologies.

Award in Innovation for entrepreneurialism and innovation by National Association of Mutual Insurance Companies.

2018-2019 Employer of the Year by Northcentral Technical College.

1Church Mutual is a stock insurer whose policyholders are members of the parent mutual holding company formed on 1/1/20. S.I. = a stock insurer.

