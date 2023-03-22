Children’s Book Author and Artist Karen Winnick Was Featured Reader for Mutt-i-grees® Curriculum in March

Mrs. Winnick read to a virtual audience of school groups from her newest book, Can You Spot the Leopard? An African Safari.

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Books–Author and artist Karen B. Winnick was a featured reader on Thursday, March 9th as part of a virtual authors program sponsored by the award-winning Mutt-i-grees® Curriculum. Mrs. Winnick read to an audience of school groups from her newest book, Can You Spot the Leopard? An African Safari.

The Mutt-i-grees® Curriculum was developed by North Shore Animal League and Yale University’s School of the 21st Century. The Curriculum teaches children empathy and compassion for animals and humans in primary and secondary schools, after school programs, and special education settings across the country.

About Karen Winnick

Karen Winnick is the author/artist of more than a dozen children’s books. An animal lover she serves on several boards devoted to the well-being of animals. She also serves as President of the Board of Commissioners for the Los Angeles Zoo.

Mrs. Winnick enjoys visiting elementary schools and libraries in the Los Angeles area to read to young students and encourage literacy and compassion for animals. She is the mother of three grown sons, grandmother of eight and minder of five dogs and many fish.

About Can You Spot the Leopard? An African Safari

Can You Spot the Leopard? An African Safari is author/artist Karen B. Winnick’s newest picture book, an adventuresome African safari presented through poems and full-color paintings. Readers begin at sunrise, climbing into a jeep for a bumpy ride to view the wondrous animals as they would on a real safari.

All the poems are based on real observations of what animals do in the wild, related in an accessible way. There’s even a sighting, finally, of the elusive leopard, before returning to camp under a starry night.

At the back of the book, further information is related about each animal. A fun, informational, educational adventure to read and reread, the book is now available through independent bookstores everywhere and can also be ordered directly online at IndieBound, Amazon.com, Barnes&Noble, and Porchlight.

