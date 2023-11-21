Chief’s “The New Rules of Business” Podcast Returns for Season 4

New season features guests including Reshma Saujani, Sallie Krawcheck, Salima Lim and Allyson Felix

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Chief, the private membership network created to connect and support women executive leaders, today announced that its award-winning podcast, “The New Rules of Business,” returns for its fourth season. Named Digiday’s “Best Branded Podcast” in 2023, “The New Rules of Business” will have episodes available on all major podcast streaming platforms each Tuesday, beginning today. You can listen to the first episode with Moms First and Girls Who Code Founder, Reshma Saujani, here.





Driven by Chief’s mission to change the face of leadership, “The New Rules of Business” features some of the best minds in business to discuss the most pressing issues in leadership today.

Made by executives, for executives, each week, Chief Co-Founders Carolyn Childers and Lindsay Kaplan will dive into complex topics around neurodiversity in the workplace, the art of the career pivot for leaders, and the impact of the ongoing childcare crisis on business. They will be joined by visionaries such as Ellevest Founder and CEO Sallie Krawcheck, Olympic athlete-turned-entrepreneur Allyson Felix, and IBM Consulting’s VP and Senior Partner of Strategy, Transformation, and Thought Leadership Salima Lin.

“We are so excited to launch our fourth season of ‘The New Rules of Business,'” said Lindsay Kaplan, Co-Founder of Chief. “This season we’re joined by some of the brightest minds in business to challenge preconceived notions of leadership and inspire today’s decision makers to think differently, be stronger leaders, and help build a workplace that is thoughtful about equal representation at all levels.”

“The New Rules of Business” releases episodes each week and can be accessed from all major podcast platforms.

About Chief

Chief is a private membership network designed to connect and support women executive leaders. Launched in 2019, Chief’s mission is to change the face of leadership. Chief has been recognized as one of TIME’s 100 Most Influential Companies and one of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies, and its community includes 20,000 executive members across the U.S. and UK. Learn more at chief.com.

Contacts

Alex Edel, [email protected]