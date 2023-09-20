Chief Investment Officer Magazine Names Meketa’s Tim Filla as 2023 Knowledge Broker

BOSTON & SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Meketa Investment Group (Meketa), a global investment consulting and fiduciary management (OCIO) firm, today announced that Tim Filla has been named to Chief Investment Officer magazine’s (CIO’s) 2023 Knowledge Brokers list.





In its eleventh annual list of the world’s most influential investment consultants, CIO honors top quality industry professionals for their roles as strategic partners, skilled at matching CIOs with the best opportunities for investment mandates.

Mr. Filla, a Managing Principal at Meketa, serves as a consultant on various defined benefit and health and welfare funds, public funds and nonprofits. He is a member of Meketa’s Global Macroeconomic Investment and Meketa Fiduciary Management Investment (OCIO) committees.

“In addition to his excellence in consulting, Tim has been an integral part of our OCIO practice for years. His investment acumen and implementation expertise has been critical to Meketa’s continued success in delivering strong OCIO client results,” said Stephen McCourt, co-CEO, Meketa Investment Group.

“As a consummate professional providing clients with tailored solutions, custom advice, education, and market insights that meet their complex investing needs, Tim is truly deserving of this recognition,” said Peter Woolley, co-CEO, Meketa Investment Group. “Like his Meketa colleagues, Tim serves as a trusted partner and valued advisor, focused entirely on the success of his clients. Our sincere congratulations to Tim and his fellow Knowledge Brokers honorees for making this year’s list.”

CIO’s mission is to inform and network the world’s largest asset owners and the people who advise them. CIO’s website provides the latest news, opinion, and research focusing on the overarching investment issues affecting public and corporate pension plans, endowments, foundations, healthcare capital pools, and sovereign wealth funds. To learn more about CIO and see the complete list of winners as well as criteria surrounding the award, please click here.

About Meketa

Founded in 1978, Meketa is an employee-owned, full-service investment consulting and fiduciary management (OCIO) firm. As an independent fiduciary, the firm serves institutional investors in non-discretionary and discretionary capacities. Meketa’s collective client assets under advisement represent approximately $1.7 trillion as of March 31, 2023. For more information, please visit www.meketa.com.

Contacts

Philip Nunes



BackBay Communications



phil.nunes@backbaycommunications.com