Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Launches Advertising Sales Platform Crackle Connex

Drawing on a robust portfolio of owned and operated streaming services including Crackle, Redbox, and Chicken Soup for the Soul, a rapidly growing digital out-of-home network, and 20 third-party premium video streaming partners, the new platform connects brands to over 80 million monthly active users (MAU)

Crackle Connex aims to connect clients, brands, and products with a growing library of premium video assets across 160 touchpoints simplifying the advertising buying process with consistent measurement and performance tracking

Advertising industry veterans Philippe Guelton, chief revenue officer, and Darren Olive, president of advertising sales, to lead the division of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ: CSSE) announced it launched Crackle Connex – a new advertising sales platform that will simplify the buying process with consistent measurement and performance tracking. Drawing on a robust portfolio of rapidly growing owned and operated Ad-Supported Video on Demand (AVOD) and Free Ad-Supported Streaming Television (FAST) networks and platforms, nearly ten thousand digital out-of-home screens, and over 20 third-party ad supply partners, Crackle Connex offers brands a unique and powerful way to engage with over 80 million monthly active users (MAU).

Crackle Connex offers advertisers a wide range of ways for brands to create and engage with premium content. They include:

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment AVOD and FAST Networks – An established and rapidly growing network that includes Crackle – the original free streaming service, iconic home entertainment brand Redbox, and woman-first platform Chicken Soup for the Soul services. Over 70,000 free movies and TV shows and 160 FAST channels are offered to consumers

– An established and rapidly growing network that includes Crackle – the original free streaming service, iconic home entertainment brand Redbox, and woman-first platform Chicken Soup for the Soul services. Over 70,000 free movies and TV shows and 160 FAST channels are offered to consumers Crackle Connex Branded Content Studio – An in-house production studio with award-winning originals and a growing slate of brand-supported shows that build audience trust. The company most recently launched a second season of Inside the Black Box with Publicis’s APX Ventures and season four of Going From Broke , Executive Produced by Ashton Kutcher and hosted by Chegg’s CEO Dan Rosensweig

– An in-house production studio with award-winning originals and a growing slate of brand-supported shows that build audience trust. The company most recently launched a second season of with Publicis’s APX Ventures and season four of , Executive Produced by Ashton Kutcher and hosted by Chegg’s CEO Dan Rosensweig Redbox Digital Out-of-Home Network – A rapidly growing number of full-size video screens on top of the iconic Redbox kiosks frequented by millions every week located in high-traffic locations, including supermarkets and mass merchants

– A rapidly growing number of full-size video screens on top of the iconic Redbox kiosks frequented by millions every week located in high-traffic locations, including supermarkets and mass merchants Crackle Connex Audience Extension Network – A turnkey, single-access network of over 20 premium independent CTV and DOOH streaming services representing millions of incremental monthly active users and diverse viewers. Companies include Crunchyroll, Fast Studios, FrndlyTV, Local Now, The Weather Channel, OTT Studios, Philo, Tastemade, and Tricoast (Dark Matter TV)

– A turnkey, single-access network of over 20 premium independent CTV and DOOH streaming services representing millions of incremental monthly active users and diverse viewers. Companies include Crunchyroll, Fast Studios, FrndlyTV, Local Now, The Weather Channel, OTT Studios, Philo, Tastemade, and Tricoast (Dark Matter TV) Advanced Ad Products and Technology Capabilities – Crackle Connex will soon launch ad technologies that deliver advanced measurement and customer interaction. Working with partners that will be announced in the coming weeks, Crackle Connex will provide incremental, unique, and efficient reach when advertising across Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment owned and operated networks

“With Crackle Connex, Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has created a leading advertising platform that simplifies the buying process of video advertising across both in-home and out-of-home screens,” said Philippe Guelton, chief revenue officer of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment and Crackle Connex. “We have some big news to share in the coming weeks and at our Newfront presentation on May 3.”

About Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (Nasdaq: CSSE) provides premium content to value-conscious consumers. The company is one of the largest advertising-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) companies in the US, with three flagship AVOD streaming services: Redbox, Crackle, and Chicken Soup for the Soul. In addition, the company operates Redbox Free Live TV, a free ad-supported streaming television service (FAST), with over 160 channels as well as a transaction video on demand (TVOD) service, and a network of approximately 32,000 kiosks across the US for DVD rentals. To provide original and exclusive content to its viewers, the company creates, acquires, and distributes films and TV series through its Screen Media and Chicken Soup for the Soul TV Group subsidiaries. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment is a subsidiary of Chicken Soup for the Soul, LLC, which publishes the famous book series and produces super-premium pet food under the Chicken Soup for the Soul brand name.

