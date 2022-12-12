Chicago’s La Raza Wins Big at the National Association of Hispanic Publications Awards 2022

The #1 Spanish-language Newspaper in Chicago Brings Home Multiple Awards at the NAHP Awards

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–La Raza, the leading Spanish-language information source and newspaper in Chicago, was recognized for its achievements in print media by the National Association of Hispanic Publications (NAHP). The annual awards ceremony celebrates the best in Hispanic media and publishing with this year’s event honoring the NAHP’s 40th anniversary.

“La Raza is devoted to informing, defending, and empowering the Hispanic community in Chicago with excellent Spanish journalism. The Jose Marti Awards that La Raza received this year confirm our path of 52 years of service and commitment with our audience and place us again as the most trusted Spanish newspaper in the Chicago region, and one of the top Hispanic weeklies in the US, always dedicated to give voice to our large and dynamic community,” said Jesus Del Toro, Director General of La Raza.

“These awards solidify Impremedia as the most trusted source of information in Spanish-language content in the United States at a time when we need reputable voices that serve the community more than ever. This would not be possible without the excellence and commitment of both our print and digital editorial teams,” said Iván Adaime, President of Impremedia.

La Raza was awarded the following:

GOLD AWARD – OUTSTANDING HEALTH ARTICLE



La ardua lucha de las personas con discapacidad en tiempos de covid-19 en Chicago, Belhú Sanabria

GOLD AWARD – OUTSTANDING LATIN AMERICA ARTICLE



Migrantes mexicanos se unen en Chicago para ayudar a paisanos contagiados de Covid-19 en Michoacán, Belhú Sanabria

SILVER AWARD – OUTSTANDING ENTERTAINMENT ARTICLE



Celebran la Navidad con música Mexicana de la época colonial, Irene Tostado

SILVER AWARD – OUTSTANDING EDUCATION ARTICLE



Preocupa a padres Latinos posible cierre de programas de educación

SILVER AWARD – OUTSTANDING MULTIPLE ARTICLE SERIES



Hacen en La Villita vigilia en recuerdo de Adam Toledo y exigen transparencia en la investigación de su muerte, Belhú Sanabria

SILVER AWARD – OUTSTANDING AD PROMOTING YOUR PUBLICATION

BRONZE AWARD – OUTSTANDING MULTIPLE ARTICLE SERIES



Por primera vez, chilangos en Estados Unidos elegirán a un diputado migrante, Belhú Sanabria

BRONZE AWARD – OUTSTANDING SPANISH LANGUAGE WEEKLY NEWSPAPER

BRONZE AWARD – OUTSTANDING IMMIGRATION ARTICLE



Familia de indocumentado de Chicago en coma teme que hospital lo envié a México, Belhú Sanabria

​​About La Raza

Hispanics turn to La Raza as the most respected Spanish-language information source in Chicago. Founded in 1970, La Raza has been in the market for five decades providing Chicago Latinos with the best source of local news. It is the #1 Spanish language publication in Chicago and has the highest readership among Hispanic publications in the Chicagoland area. It prides itself in being the ultimate source for information and cultural connection for Chicago Hispanics. In 2021, it received a Gold Award for Outstanding Spanish Language Weekly Newspaper by the National Association of Hispanic Publications.

About Impremedia

Impremedia is the leading news and lifestyle company serving the Spanish-speaking Latino community in the United States. The Impremedia family of digital media outlets includes the three largest and oldest Spanish-Language newspapers in the United States, La Opinión, El Diario NY and La Raza, and Lifestyle brands like Solo Dinero (Personal finances), Siempre Auto (Automobiles), Comedera (Recipes), Bien Bonita, (Beauty), and La Vibra (Entertainment), attracts more than 30 million monthly users worldwide.

About My Code

My Code is the leading media company representing the multicultural landscape of America by amplifying, supporting and funding diverse publishers, creators and producers. My Code was formed following the expansion of H Code, a 2x Inc. 5000-ranked company founded in 2015, into additional demographics beyond Hispanic consumers. With a diverse team of marketers, sellers, researchers, and storytellers specializing in an ever-growing selection of Cultural and Affinity Codes including: A Code, B Code, W Code and Pride Code. My Code helps companies of all sizes reach millions of Hispanic, Black, AAPI, multicultural female and LGBTQ+ consumers with unmatched authenticity. As a minority-dominant organization, its team is dedicated to the economic empowerment of the diverse communities and audiences they represent. My Code combines proprietary insights from its Intelligence Center, first-party targetable datasets, and custom creative to deliver unparalleled multimedia content that effectively reaches diverse audiences across the digital landscape. In 2022, the company acquired Impremedia (the leading Hispanic news publisher) and Veranda Entertainment (which distributes Spanish-language film and television content across CTV platforms) and continues to expand its portfolio to better serve brands and advertisers. Today, My Code’s employee base is 85% multicultural, 77% Hispanic/Latinx, and 60% female across its offices in the U.S. and Latin America.

