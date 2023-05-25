Chase Global Expands Talent Base, Welcomes Chris Guenza as Partner

OAKLAND, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Chase Global, a leading strategic communications and crisis management consultancy, today announced the appointment of Chris Guenza as a Partner based in Oakland, CA.

Guenza joins Chase Global from Brunswick Group, where he was an Account Director in the San Francisco office. He brings nearly a decade of experience advising blue chip clients on a wide range of issues, including community relations, corporate affairs, crisis management, financial communications and reputation management.

“I’ve known Chris since the beginning of his career, and I’m thrilled for him to join the team. His energy, experience and expertise will be invaluable as Chase Global expands its presence in key markets. Clients will find great value in Chris’ strategic communications acumen,” said Brad Chase, Founder of Chase Global.

Guenza added, “I am ecstatic to join Brad and the team at Chase Global. His firm is one of the best in the business, and I’m excited to continue helping clients navigate the complex and ever-changing news media and communications landscape.”

Prior to his time at Brunswick, Guenza advised clients in a variety of industries, with an emphasis on energy, land use and technology. He holds a B.A. in Public Relations from the University of Southern California.

About Chase Global

Chase Global is a leading strategic communications and crisis management consultancy that specializes in advising senior executives and leaders navigating complex challenges and crises. Deploying a fully remote and nimble team of experts, Chase Global builds and defends its clients’ brands and reputations with a level of authenticity and dedication to service that big firms can’t deliver. For more information, visit www.chaseglobal.media and follow on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Contacts

Chris Guenza // chris@chaseglobal.media // (707) 775-7857