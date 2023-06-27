Charlotte County Wins Big with Top State Economic Development Award

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Charlotte County is the overall winner in the recent annual Florida Economic Development Council Awards, taking home the Melissa Medley Creativity Award for the county’s team response to Hurricane Ian. This recognition, known as a “best in show” award, represents achievement across the state’s economic development cities and counties.





“To be judged by our peers in economic development and come away with this award is a tremendous recognition of the job countywide that was done on behalf of all our businesses in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. It is an honor that reflects well on every department that helped make Charlotte County’s recovery efforts as quickly and efficiently as possible,” stated Kay Tracy, Business Recruitment Manager of Charlotte County’s Economic Development team.

On top of the grand prize, Charlotte County also won two additional trophies:

The county won the Innovation in Marketing award for its PCS to Charlotte County campaign, encouraging veterans and active military families transitioning from the military to choose Charlotte County as their “Permanent Change of Station.” Amanda Benton, Redevelopment Coordinator, said, “The military veterans are a highly trained workforce. Their caliber in integrity and ethics is a perfect asset to the growing business sector here within Charlotte County.”

Charlotte County’s efforts to help families and businesses rebuild after Hurricane Ian earned them the Pivot and Persist award from the FEDC. Through collaborations with entities across the state, including CareerSource Southwest Florida, the Small Business Administration, Charlotte County Emergency Management, and the United Way of Charlotte County, the Charlotte County EDO navigated crises and persistently supported their community.

Beth Cicchetti, CEcD, the Executive Director of FEDC, lauded Charlotte County’s efforts, “The overall team spirit within the entire county to help families and businesses get back in business is an example to all of us in the state of Florida of how a community pulls together in the face of adversity.”

To learn more about Charlotte County’s Permanent Change of Station campaign, please visit https://Cleared4Takeoff.com/PCSCharlotteCounty. You can find information about the Charlotte County Economic Development Office on their website, www.Cleared4Takeoff.com, or by contacting Kay Tracy at (941)764-4944 or Kay.Tracy@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.

Contacts

Amanda Benton – Redevelopment Coordinator



Charlotte County Economic Development



Amanda.Benton@CharlotteCountyFL.gov

(941)764-4948