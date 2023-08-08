ChargePoint Reinforces Commitment to the Driver Experience with Initiatives to Approach 100% EV Charger Uptime

Predictive analytics, 24/7 proactive monitoring, and plans to utilize machine learning models lead initiatives designed to provide accessible and reliable EV charging

CAMPBELL, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ChargePoint (NYSE: CHPT), a leading provider of solutions for charging electric vehicles (EVs), today announced a significant investment in the application of technology from the networking and information security worlds, which aims to deliver charging station reliability of nearly 100%, once fully implemented. This technology will be combined with natural language processing, enhanced driver communications and a class-leading training certification to ensure ChargePoint stays ahead of the EV adoption curve as a global leader in the charging space.









The Network Operations Center (NOC) will implement 24/7 proactive station monitoring, predictive analytics and leverage applied machine learning to more rapidly detect station downtime, in turn improving charger uptime and ensuring faster incident response. The NOC has been designed for rapid scale alongside the ChargePoint network which already surpassed 243,000 active charging ports plus roaming partners. Additionally, ChargePoint will introduce a comprehensive training program to certify electrical contractors that install EV charging infrastructure — a first in the EV charging industry. A summary of the new reliability initiatives can be found below.

While uptime is a key measure of charging reliability, the EV charging industry has not yet adopted a standard measurement for uptime. ChargePoint generally measures station uptime as the portion of time each individual charging port can dispense energy, as a driver pulling in for a charge would expect, not averaged across a bank of charging stations at a single address. Today, ChargePoint delivers approximately 96% uptime on average across its entire public network in North America and Europe, and for ChargePoint Assure customers, ChargePoint provides a 98% annual station uptime guarantee.

“Accessible, reliable EV charging plays a critical role in the ongoing shift to electric mobility, and our Network Operations Center is prepared to ensure reliability at scale in support of EV adoption.” said Rick Wilmer, Chief Operating Officer at ChargePoint. “We believe that our methodology of calculating uptime is the most transparent in the industry, and the most relevant to drivers which provides us with the necessary benchmark to build upon. We are improving the charging experience across the entire ecosystem – network, installer, site host, and app user – to ensure every driver who needs a charge has the best possible charging experience.”

Summary of Initiatives:

With the introduction of the NOC, which went live late in July of 2023, ChargePoint will deliver 24/7 proactive monitoring to ensure almost any charging station issue can be instantly and remotely identified across more than 243,000 active ports under management on the ChargePoint network. ChargePoint designs and develops integrated hardware and software as an ecosystem, enabling constant communication between charging stations and the NOC. As a result of these rapid notifications, ChargePoint is able to alert station owners in the event of a charging station issue and enables ChargePoint to accelerate maintenance and repairs on their behalf. The NOC’s machine learning and Natural Language Processing capabilities will automatically process big data feeds, and social media mentions, to pinpoint individual charging stations with issues. The rapid identification and diagnosis of these issues will in turn enable 24-hour response and subsequent remediation action for ChargePoint Assure Pro customers. The net effect is that charging station hardware issues can be diagnosed remotely and remediated quickly. This, combined with the integration of predictive analytics, will make it possible to resolve certain issues before a charging station owner even notices an issue. ChargePoint is developing a comprehensive training and certification program for electrical contractors who work with EV charging infrastructure, which ChargePoint expects will be the most comprehensive in the EV charging industry, with the aim of reducing reliability issues by ensuring proper installation of charging stations from day one and ensuring effective repairs when required. ChargePoint expects its training and certification programs to go live early in 2024.

ChargePoint designs, develops, and delivers integrated hardware and software solutions as an ecosystem. Through continuous upgrades, and testing at every touchpoint, ChargePoint ensures every charging station can service every EV. The new reliability initiatives build on ChargePoint’s investments in R&D, which totaled more than $194 million in its fiscal year 2023. To learn more about ChargePoint’s commitment to reliability, please visit: https://www.chargepoint.com/blog/taking-responsibility-great-charging-experience.

