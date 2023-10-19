Charge Enterprises Retains Gateway Group to Lead Expanded Investor Relations, Public Relations, and Branding & Creative Programs

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Charge Enterprises, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRGE) (“Charge” or the “Company”), has retained Gateway Group, a leading strategic communications and capital markets advisory firm, as its agency of record to strengthen the Company’s external communications and branding initiatives.





Gateway Group specializes in advising public and private companies across a broad range of industry classifications, driving brand visibility, credibility and trust. Founded in 1999, the firm provides high-level capital markets consulting, investor and public relations program development, and branding & creative services. Gateway Group serves clients within the technology, clean energy, industrial, consumer, and financial services sectors.

“As we’ve previously stated, Charge Enterprises is committed to instituting a robust communications framework to advance our public communications and branding efforts,” said Craig Denson, Interim CEO and COO, Charge Enterprises. “We are pleased to partner with Gateway Group to advance this commitment. Gateway is a trusted full-service communications agency, and we look forward to utilizing their comprehensive services to improve our public communications initiatives and bolster our brand position in the marketplace.”

About Charge Enterprises, Inc.

Charge Enterprises, Inc. is an electrical, broadband and EV charging infrastructure company that provides clients with end-to-end project management services. We operate in two segments: Infrastructure, which has a primary focus on EV charging, broadband and wireless, and electrical contracting services; and Telecommunications, which provides connection of voice calls, Short Message Services (SMS) and data to global carriers. Our vision is to be a leader in enabling the next wave of transportation and connectivity. By building, designing, and operating seamless infrastructure for electric vehicles, we aim to create a future where transportation is clean, efficient, and connected and to empower individuals, communities, and businesses to thrive in a more sustainable world. Our plan is to cultivate repeat customers and recurring revenues by deploying a multi-phased strategy, initially where investment in the EV charging revolution is taking place, the nation’s approximately 18,000 franchised auto dealers. To learn more about Charge, visit Charge Enterprises, Inc.

About Gateway Group, Inc.

Headquartered in Newport Beach, California, Gateway Group is a leading full-service communications firm. Since 1999, Gateway has delivered strategic consulting, corporate messaging and positioning, earned media strategies, leadership visibility, investor awareness, and analyst and press coverage and branding & creative services. Gateway executives have extensive experience in capital markets, financial and brand communications, and represent clients in a wide range of industries, including technology, consumer, industrials, financial services, and business services. For more information, visit gateway-grp.com.

