Channel V Media Named Gold Stevie Winner in 2023 American Business Awards

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Channel V Media (CVM), a communications strategy and PR firm that specializes in building market momentum for Fortune 500 industry leaders and emerging venture‑backed innovators, was named a Gold Stevie® Award winner in The 21st Annual American Business Awards®. The company took top honors in the “PR Campaign of the Year (Business-to-Business)” category for its work bringing climate technology company BreezoMeter into the U.S. market.

In 2021, Channel V Media launched BreezoMeter into the U.S. market with the company’s $30M Series C funding announcement. CVM leveraged the funding news to make BreezoMeter’s presence known in the U.S. and carve a spot for the company in the emerging climate tech conversation. To maintain market momentum, CVM turned every one of BreezoMeter’s business initiatives that followed into real-world narratives and storylines that captured the media’s interest. The agency’s public relations strategy soon evolved from driving awareness of BreezoMeter among U.S. businesses and media to turning the company into the go-to expert source for air quality.

CVM was honored by the American Business Awards for the success of its 4-tier strategy: 1) educating the market on the emerging climate tech category; 2) securing market validation; 3) making BreezoMeter the go-to source for air quality; 4) introducing air quality in broader business and consumer conversations.

Of Channel V Media and its work with BreezoMeter, The American Business Awards judges noted, “an excellent program during an era of uncertain climate conditions. BreezoMeter promises to help science, industry and the community to cope with such phenomena as wildfires and other climate-driven events.” They also recognized that “generating demand in new space can be so difficult. Creating storylines that caught the media’s attention, to finally start talking about climate tech paid off big time.”

“CVM was the first agency that was able to instinctually turn the details of our product offering and business model into stories that drew attention from the media. Channel V Media secured coverage for every topic they recommended,” said Ronit Margulies, Director of Corporate Communications, BreezoMeter. “In my experience, it’s rare for a PR agency to recommend a topic, execute on it, and secure coverage consistently.”

“When we set out to make a name for BreezoMeter in the U.S., our goal was to not only drive awareness of the company itself but for air quality overall–we wanted to educate the market that air quality should be checked as frequently as the weather,” said Kieran Powell, EVP, Channel V Media. “BreezoMeter is actively improving the health and safety of billions of people worldwide and we’re happy to be recognized for bringing that story to life.”

Channel V Media led BreezoMeter’s PR program in the U.S. for nearly two years. The climate tech company was acquired by Google in September 2022.

This year’s American Business Awards competition saw more than 3,700 nominations from organizations of all sizes and industries. The list of 2023 Stevie winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/ABA.

About Channel V Media

Founded in 2008, Channel V Media (CVM) is a communications strategy and PR firm that specializes in building market momentum for companies ranging from Fortune 500 industry leaders to emerging venture‑backed innovators. CVM builds awareness for companies and their products, develops C-suite leaders into industry visionaries, positions clients to be among the most vocal in high-value conversations and drives inbound leads. Current and past clients include Grapeshot + Oracle, Innovid, Everseen, IBM, Albert Technologies, Pernod Ricard, Embroker, Fortune & Frame and others.

