Channel V Media Launches Dedicated Climate Technology Division

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Channel V Media (CVM), a communications strategy and PR firm that specializes in building market momentum for Fortune 500 industry leaders and emerging venture-backed innovators, today announced its new specialty practice for companies in the rapidly-growing climate technology space.

With extreme weather events like wildfires, hurricanes and floods becoming an alarming new normal, the need for technology to address the effects of climate change has never been greater. Climate technology companies are rapidly emerging with innovative solutions for the climate crisis, and the climate tech market is estimated to attract up to $2 trillion of annual capital investment by 2025.

Channel V Media has a proven track record of creating strategic PR programs that bring climate technology companies to the top of crowded market conversations. CVM launched air quality data company BreezoMeter (acquired by Google) into the U.S. market in 2021, driving its awareness among U.S. businesses and turning the company into the go-to expert source for air quality. CVM has been recognized by the American Business Awards and the Bulldog Awards for its work with BreezoMeter.

The launch of the new climate technology division will offer clients in the climate technology space specialized PR programs to raise awareness of their climate solutions and innovations, help shape public opinion and policy on climate change and drive inbound customer leads.

As part of the launch, Channel V Media welcomes weather intelligence company Meteomatics to its client roster. The Swiss technology company selected CVM as its agency of record as it expands its microlocal weather data capabilities to U.S. businesses. CVM led the communication and media relations strategy of the launch of Meteomatics’ first U.S. Meteodrone at GrandSKY aviation park in North Dakota.

“As we expand our weather intelligence to U.S. businesses, it’s critical that we have a PR partner with expertise in climate technology and a successful track record in launching international companies into the U.S. market. After working with Channel V Media to make a name for BreezoMeter in the U.S., I knew they were the right fit,” said Paul Walsh, CEO of Meteomatics North America. “In the first month of working with CVM, the team drew a significant amount of attention from key business and trade media for the launch of our first U.S. Meteodrone.”

“As climate change becomes an increasing concern for the general public, we’ll see the climate tech market continue to grow–making it even more challenging for these companies to communicate their differentiators and properly distinguish themselves from others in the space,” said Kieran Powell, EVP at Channel V Media. “CVM has specialized in bringing new, cutting edge technology companies to the forefront of their industries for over 15 years. We’re looking forward to expanding our focus on climate tech and bringing that expertise to clients in the space.”

In addition to climate technology, Channel V Media has specialized practices for industries including fintech, retail technology, martech and adtech and B2B technology.

Founded in 2008, Channel V Media (CVM) is a communications strategy and PR firm that specializes in building market momentum for companies ranging from Fortune 500 industry leaders to emerging venture‑backed innovators. CVM builds awareness for companies and their products, develops C-suite leaders into industry visionaries, positions clients to be among the most vocal in high-value conversations and drives inbound leads. Current and past clients include Grapeshot + Oracle, Innovid, Everseen, IBM, Albert Technologies, Pernod Ricard, Embroker, Fortune & Frame and others.

