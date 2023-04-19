Channel V Media Honored With the International PR Network’s Project of the Year Award

Communications and PR Agency Recognized for Its Work with Shapewear Marketplace Shapermint in Establishing Them as a Household Name in the U.S.

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Channel V Media (CVM), a communications strategy and PR firm that specializes in building market momentum for Fortune 500 industry leaders and emerging venture‑backed innovators, was awarded the International PR Network’s (IPRN) Project of the Year Award. The company was awarded the top honor for its work launching shapewear marketplace Shapermint into the U.S. market.

Channel V Media introduced Shapermint to the U.S. market with the launch of its national campaign, “Feel Like the Masterpiece You Are,” featuring a video produced by the Harmon Brothers and a series of photographs that captured seven “everyday goddesses.” CVM leveraged the campaign, which demonstrated shapewear’s evolving role in body positivity and empowerment, to grow Shapermint’s presence among a business audience and reinforce the company’s mission to change the conversation about shapewear. Once Shapermint’s awareness in the U.S. started to grow, the agency’s public relations strategy evolved to establish the company as an equal and competitor to the likes of Spanx.

The International PR Network honored CVM for the success of its strategy that created an ongoing stream of media coverage and industry recognition for Shapermint. The agency’s strategy transformed each of the moments that led to Shapermint’s growth and success into opportunities for media and market awareness.

“With so many players in the shapewear category and the competition of Spanx, the market creator, we knew that to make Shapermint a household name we needed to be strategic,” said Kieran Powell, EVP, Channel V Media. “In just two years we not only garnered awareness for Shapermint in the U.S., but established it as a company to watch in the business community and by its DTC and retail peers.”

CVM’s work with Shapermint established the company as a household name and a leading growth retail brand in the U.S. Shapermint was featured in national business publications such as The New York Times, Forbes and Fox News, and leading retail and marketing trades such as Glossy, Women’s Wear Daily, Adweek and Digiday. Shapermint was named an Adweek Challenger Brand and one of Digital Commerce 360’s Top 1000 Retailers. Additionally, CVM secured recognition for Shapermint’s CMO & Co-founder Massimiliano Tirocchi in Forbes’ 30 under 30: Retail and Ecommerce, and Shapermint’s CEO & Co-founder Santiago Zabala in Retail Touchpoints’ 40 under 40.

About Channel V Media

Founded in 2008, Channel V Media (CVM) is a communications strategy and PR firm that specializes in building market momentum for companies ranging from Fortune 500 industry leaders to emerging venture‑backed innovators. CVM builds awareness for companies and their products, develops C-suite leaders into industry visionaries, positions clients to be among the most vocal in high-value conversations and drives inbound leads. Current and past clients include Grapeshot + Oracle, Innovid, Everseen, IBM, Albert Technologies, Pernod Ricard, Embroker, Fortune & Frame and others.

About IPRN

The International PR Network (IPRN) is a network of independently owned and managed communications and public relations agencies. The organization has more than 50 members in more than 40 countries around the world. The IPRN Project of the Year is an annual award that celebrates innovative communications and PR campaigns and programs that drive results.

