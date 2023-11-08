CG Life Welcomes David Ormesher as Chief Executive Officer

CHICAGO & SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CG Life, an integrated digital marketing and communications agency specializing in life science and healthcare, today announced David Ormesher as chief executive officer. Ormesher most recently served as Lead Independent Director of CG Life’s Board. Erik Clausen and Steve Johnson, who have been leading the agency as managing partners for several years, will continue in their roles overseeing strategic and day-to-day aspects of the agency and report to the CEO.









Ormesher brings to CG Life more than 35 years of agency leadership experience, including having founded and led the biopharmaceutical digital marketing firm closerlook, inc. through its acquisition in 2021 by UK-based pharma agency Fishawack Health. He subsequently served as President of U.S./Global Marketing at that agency, which has since rebranded.

“David’s extensive biopharma agency background and leadership skills position him perfectly to lead CG Life as the agency continues to evolve and grow strategically, both organically and inorganically,” said CG Life Chairman of the Board Ryan Kelley. “Working with the management team, David’s guidance and impeccable track record will help CG Life strengthen its operational excellence and enhance its offerings as a partner to life science clients.”

“CG Life is a company I truly respect,” Ormesher said. “CG Life’s mission is to understand science and translate it into compelling communication that makes an impact. As a board member, I deeply admired this team’s capabilities, culture, and passion for making a difference in patients’ lives. I look forward to contributing my experience in building growth-oriented teams and influencing outcomes.”

As the founder and CEO of closerlook, Ormesher successfully grew the firm from a small, creative media boutique into a recognized national leader in relationship marketing solutions for the biopharmaceutical industry, culminating in a strategic acquisition and integration. He currently serves as Board Chair for MATTER, a global healthcare startup incubator and corporate innovation accelerator headquartered in Chicago. Ormesher also serves on the boards of Lyric Opera of Chicago and Bigger Future, a Rwanda-based non-profit working with high-potential entrepreneurs.

Ormesher added, “The level of life science innovation that is emerging from the laboratories of diagnostic and biopharma companies is unprecedented. There is a need for an insight and science-first communications agency with deep analytics and omnichannel expertise to help shepherd these life-giving products to market. This is the niche where we will bring value for life science product teams, healthcare professionals, and patients.”

For more than two decades, CG Life has provided integrated marketing solutions to companies leading the way in biopharma, medical devices, diagnostics, and research tools and services.

About CG Life

For established and aspiring leaders in life science and healthcare, CG Life is the integrated marketing communications partner that grows organizations, improves outcomes, and elevates brands by combining science and creativity like no other. Since 2003, CG Life has blended scientific understanding with strategic imagination to guide clients through the biggest leaps they make.

Contacts

Patrick Wallace



Director, Public Relations



CG Life



[email protected]