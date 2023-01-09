CG Life Forms Strategic Growth Partnership With Shore Capital Partners

Leading Integrated Life Science & Healthcare Marketing Agency Takes Next Step to Build a Next-Generation, Science-Driven Marketing Agency

CHICAGO & SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CG Life, an integrated digital marketing and communications agency specializing in life science and healthcare, today announced it has entered into a strategic and investment partnership with Shore Capital Partners (“Shore” or “Shore Capital”), a private equity firm focused on microcap investing in healthcare and business services industries. Through this partnership, CG Life becomes the platform for each organization’s shared vision to create a next-generation, science-driven marketing agency to serve marketers globally. Financial terms of the deal remain undisclosed.

With more than 70 full-time team members and offices in Chicago, Denver, Philadelphia, and San Diego, CG Life is a full-service marketing agency with a 20-year history steeped in life science. The partnership with Shore will fuel CG Life’s growth strategy, which includes the addition of other science-driven agencies and continued investment into resources that will help clients make measurable impacts on their businesses.

“We’ve built and grown a strong business over the last two decades, driven by science and our unique culture,” said founding partner Murad Sabzali. “As innovation continues to accelerate in the life sciences, our industry needs an agency that can effectively communicate new discoveries to their stakeholders. Our partnership with Shore enables us to more quickly and more effectively execute our strategy to build a larger, more innovative, and truly dominant agency for the benefit of our clients, team members, and future partners who join us on this journey.”

Sabzali will work with the Shore Capital team to guide the inorganic growth strategy for the new entity. Managing partners Erik Clausen and Steve Johnson will continue to lead the day-to-day growth, management, and operations of CG Life as well as the integration of like-minded agencies joining the platform. Sabzali and fellow founding partner Jeff Bergau hold seats on the company’s newly formed board alongside other proven industry leaders.

Shore Co-Founder Ryan Kelley added, “Our collaborative partnership with CG Life is a great example of our founding principle to be the first choice of entrepreneurs seeking rapid growth and help to create scale. Through years of hard work and strategy, the team at CG Life has built a leading life science and healthcare agency now poised to grow into a powerhouse.”

About CG Life

Propelled by science since 2003, CG Life’s mission is to celebrate scientific discoveries and medical innovations through personal and impactful brand experiences. The team integrates smart strategies, inspirational creativity, insightful content, clever communications, and digital platforms to create and elevate leading and disruptive science and healthcare brands. CG Life supports emerging science and technology organizations through The Market Element, a CG Life Agency. Connect with CG Life on LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram or Facebook.

About Shore Capital Partners

Shore Capital Partners, a Chicago-based private equity firm with offices in Nashville, is focused on microcap investments within the Healthcare, Food and Beverage, Business Services, and Real Estate industries. Shore supports management partners with capital, business development expertise, and industry knowledge to accelerate growth, fund acquisitions, and generate value for shareholders. Shore targets investments in proven, successful private companies with superior management teams, stable cash flow, and significant growth potential, including organic growth and growth through industry consolidation. Shore has approximately $3 billion of cumulative capital commitments through various investment vehicles. For more information, please visit: www.shorecp.com.

Contacts

Erik Clausen



Managing Partner



CG Life



eclausen@cglife.com

+1 781-608-7091