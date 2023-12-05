CFCU Community Credit Union Selects Constellation’s Digital Banking to Power New Member Experience and Boost Digital Offerings

RALEIGH, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#cloudnative–Leading cloud-native digital banking services provider Constellation Digital Partners (Constellation) announced today that $1.4 billion asset-sized CFCU Community Credit Union (CFCU) has selected the Constellation Digital Banking platform, to power its new digital banking experience, offering more control over the products and services available to its members.





The credit union initiated its journey towards a complete digital overhaul in 2024 by introducing the “CFCU More” app, delivered on the Constellation platform, late in 2022. Since its launch, the app has integrated six new features, including card management and person-to-person payments, catering to the evolving needs of its digital users.

The strategy behind launching the CFCU More before the full digital transition is to familiarize members with the platform and facilitate a smoother transition, reducing the need for extensive support during the full rollout. This approach has been successful, with about 17% of active digital banking users already using the app, and the credit union expects this number to grow.

By leveraging Constellation’s Digital Banking platform, the credit union can maintain collaborations with existing vendors and explore new technology partnerships, enhancing its service offerings to members. This flexible approach positions the credit union well for ongoing digital innovation and member service enhancement.

“A digital conversion can have a significant impact for members, so it was imperative that we make the transition as smooth as possible,” said Jennifer Carlton-Cooper, Vice President of Electronic Services for CFCU. “Constellation’s Digital Banking has helped ensure this, mitigating the risks by supporting our CFCU More strategy for better engagement and adoption, as well as allowing us to continue to develop and customize our digital banking experience, giving us complete control of our digital delivery channel and who we partner with to deliver products to our members.”

“We are excited to help CFCU deliver its new digital banking experience,” said Kris Kovacs, Founder and CEO of Constellation. “We’ve designed Constellation Digital Banking so our clients can create the ideal digital banking experience — one that reflects who they are and allows them to offer the features and services that their members truly want. By ensuring they are no longer limited by legacy partners, institutions like CFCU can design and execute their own technology roadmaps that position them to grow today and more readily adapt to what may come next.”

About CFCU Community Credit Union

CFCU Community Credit Union was chartered in 1953 and currently has approximately 200 employees, over $1.4 billion in assets, and more than 82,000 members. CFCU serves members who live, work, worship or attend school in Tompkins, Cortland, Cayuga, Ontario, Madison, Onondaga and Seneca Counties and their family members, as well as any business or organization located in these counties. CFCU’s vision is “Transforming generations and communities. Simply. Personally.” For more information, visit mycfcu.com.

About Constellation

Constellation Digital Partners is a leading provider of digital banking solutions that enable credit unions to deliver a unique and customized digital banking experience to their members. Constellation’s patented, open development platform allows credit unions to pursue innovative fintech services at the pace of their individual digital strategy. For more information, visit www.constellation.coop.

