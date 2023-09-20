Certinia Named to Newsweek’s List of the Top 100 Most Loved Workplaces in America for 2023

Certinia Ranked as #10 Among 100 US Companies Recognized for Outstanding Employee Sentiment and Satisfaction

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Certinia, the platform for services businesses, today announced that it was ranked #10 in Newsweek’s annual rankings for the Top 100 Most Loved Workplaces® in America list. The 2023 Top 100 Most Loved Workplaces® are the result of a collaboration with the Best Practice Institute (BPI), a leadership development and benchmark research company.





The results were determined after surveying more than 2 million employees from businesses with workforces varying in size from 50 to more than 100,000. The list recognizes companies that have created a workplace where employees feel respected, inspired, and appreciated and are at the center of the business model.

“We are honored to be recognized as a top Most Loved Workplace for our continued commitment to cultivating a workplace where innovation, inclusivity, and employee well-being thrive,” said Scott Brown, President and CEO at Certinia. “Our success as an organization lies with each of our team members’ unique contributions to achieve remarkable results for our customers and build a workplace that encourages growth and learning.”

The key areas included in the analysis are based on how well companies demonstrate the areas within the Spark Model as defined by BPI including Systemic Collaboration, Positive Vision of the Future, Alignment of values, Respect, and Killer Achievement. Employee sentiments and emotions indicating how engaged employees are, how positive they feel about their workplace, and how committed they are to the organization’s success were analyzed to identify the Top 100 Most Loved Workplaces.

“With the rapidly changing workplace and competition for top talent, more companies are recognizing the importance of employee engagement and commitment,” said Nancy Cooper, Global Editor in Chief, Newsweek. “The workplaces that have demonstrated a commitment to their employees in 2023 are more likely to attract the best talent and deliver strong business outcomes.”

“Fully understanding and acting upon employee sentiment, emotion, and recommendations continues to be a challenge and top priority of executive leadership,” said Louis Carter, CEO of Best Practice Institute. “The companies on this list have committed to listening carefully to their employees to create a workplace employees love.”

Certinia’s recognition in the Top 100 Most Loved Workplaces in America is just one of several recent accolades earned by the company for employee satisfaction. Also in September, Certinia earned ERP Today’s Employee Hero award, as well as several recognitions from Comparably including Happiest Employees, Best Company Compensation, Best Company Perks & Benefits, and more. Visit the company’s website for more information and to explore career opportunities at Certinia.

Methodology

To identify the top 100 companies for the Newsweek ranking, companies were evaluated and scored as follows: 35 percent of the initial score was based on employee survey responses; 25 percent was derived from analysis of external public ratings from sites such as Comparably, Careerbliss, Glassdoor, Indeed and Google; and 40 percent came from direct interviews with and written responses from company officials. Newsweek then conducted additional research into every company on the list, as well as the top runners up, to determine the final list of 100 companies and their ranking. (The list includes both U.S. firms and companies with a strong U.S. presence that are based overseas.)

About Newsweek

Newsweek is the modern global digital news organization built around the iconic, over 85-year-old American magazine. Newsweek reaches 100 million people each month with its thought-provoking news, opinion, images, graphics, and video delivered across a dozen print and digital platforms. Headquartered in New York City, Newsweek also publishes international editions in EMEA and Asia.

About Best Practice Institute

Best Practice Institute is an award-winning leadership and organization development center, benchmark research company, think tank, and solutions provider. BPI is the certifying body for Most Loved Workplace® and conducted the original research to create the model and criteria for becoming a Most Loved Workplace®. BPI’s research proves that Most Loved Workplaces® produce 3-4 times better customer service, employee performance, and retention than companies not loved by their employees.

For more information on how to apply to become a certified Most Loved Workplace in 2024, go to: http://www.mostlovedworkplace.com

