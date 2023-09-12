Certinal Named a “Leader” in IDC MarketScape: Worldwide eSignature Software 2023

WILMINGTON, Del.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–In a remarkable testament to its rapid rise and unwavering commitment to excellence, Certinal has proudly been recognized as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide eSignature Software 2023 Vendor Assessment (doc #US49646923, September 2023). Renowned for its pioneering achievements in AI innovation, seamless implementation, and robust security measures, Certinal eSign has achieved this significant milestone within just two years of its inception.





The IDC MarketScape for eSignature evaluated a diverse spectrum of eSignature solutions, rigorously analyzing their capabilities across various dimensions. “We take immense pride in our recognition as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape for eSignature,” stated Aatish Dedhia, CEO of Certinal eSign. “We believe our unwavering dedication to AI innovation, seamless workflow management, and unwavering commitment to customer success have propelled us to the forefront of the industry. Certinal’s e-signature solution makes business frictionless and compliant, and the story of Certinal is a must-read for those stuck with legacy signing systems.”

Certinal is now deployed with leading enterprises across the USA, Europe, APAC, and Australia, including Nissan, Graphic Packaging International, JEA, Brookdale Senior Living, Kajima Overseas Asia Pte. Ltd, and Insignia Financial Ltd.

About IDC MarketScape: IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor’s position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

About Certinal: Certinal is a wholly owned subsidiary of Zycus, the pioneer in Cognitive Procurement with over 21 offices globally. Digital Signing has always been a focus area for Zycus. Thus, Certinal eSign & Webforms was born to offer a best-in-class Digital Transaction Management solution that will be easy to use, 100% secure to deploy, and legally compliant in 80+ countries. We stand committed to providing a one-stop solution to large enterprise customers, compliant with various security standards and conforming to regional regulations. Click here to Request a Call Back

