Cerebras Systems Hires Industry Luminary Julie Shin Choi as Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer

Choi joins Cerebras from MosaicML where she was Chief Marketing and Community Officer and the company’s first exec hire. In this role, Choi led marketing, communications, and community efforts for the company, helping it grow more than 10X to its $1.3 billion sale to Databricks in June 2023. Prior to that, she was the Vice President of AI Products & Research Marketing at Intel where she created a full stack marketing organization that scaled globally to support Intel’s AI business and product strategies. Previously, Julie led product marketing roles at HPE, Mozilla, and Yahoo, where she focused on enterprise customers and developers. She has produced more than 50 developer conferences and hackathons, including SheCodes – a one-day conference for women technologists that included Facebook, Google, GitHub, Hackbright, Mozilla, X and Yahoo. Julie holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees from MIT and Stanford, respectively, both in management science. She currently serves as an advisor to Coactive AI and serves as regular speaker on topics including AI, marketing, and diversity in technology.

“I am thrilled to bring on an industry veteran like Julie Choi. She has an impressive track record of building technical communities and brands that demonstrate the significant impact she has had at the previous companies where she has been employed,” says Andrew Feldman, CEO and co-founder of Cerebras Systems. “Her breadth of experience across product and technology marketing, communications, developer relations, DEI, as well as her knowledge of hardware, software and services, will bring incredible value to the company and to our customers.”

“I strongly believe that Cerebras’ unique wafer-scale technology and architectural advantage will continue to transform AI, HPC, and evolving workloads,” said Choi. “The team is an incredible group of industry experts and innovators, and together with our partners, Cerebras is addressing some of the biggest and most important societal issues today, from climate action, to healthcare, to energy. Joining the company at this point in its history is an honor for me, and I look forward to making a significant impact.”

Julie Choi will join Cerebras Systems effective immediately.

About Cerebras Systems

Cerebras Systems is a team of pioneering deep learning researchers, computer architects, and solutions specialists of all types. We have come together to bring generative AI to enterprises and organizations of all sizes around the world. Our flagship product, the CS-2 system, powered by WSE-2, the world’s largest and fastest AI processor, makes training large models simple and easy, by avoiding the complexity of distributed computing. Our software tools simplify the deployment and training process, providing deep insights and ensuring best in class accuracy. Through our team of world-class ML researchers and practitioners who bring decades of experience developing and deploying the most advanced AI models, we help our customers stay on the cutting edge of AI. Cerebras solutions are available in the cloud, through the Cerebras AI Model Studio or on premise. For further information, visit https://www.cerebras.net.

