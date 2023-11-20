Centric Brands Announces Exclusive Licensing Agreement With Authentic Brands Group on Key Categories for Quiksilver, Billabong, and ROXY

Centric will be the exclusive kids apparel partner in the US and Canada for three legendary brands

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#centricbrands–Centric Brands LLC (“Centric” or the “Company”) announced today an exclusive licensing agreement with Authentic Brands Group (Authentic) to design, manufacture and distribute kids apparel for Quiksilver, Billabong and ROXY in the United States and Canada. Through this agreement, Quiksilver, Billabong, and ROXY will join Centric Brands’ diverse Kids portfolio of premiere industry-leading brands. By capturing the spirit of each brand and leveraging Centric’s unparalleled kids apparel expertise, the Company will drive product category growth and enhanced retail distribution for these iconic active lifestyle brands. Core product categories for girls and boys will include sportswear, activewear, and swim while developing opportunities for brand expansion through outdoor, surf, and skate product.





“We are thrilled to welcome the Quiksilver, Billabong, and ROXY brands into our licensed portfolio. These brands have been at the forefront of the action sports and lifestyle industry for decades and we feel there is tremendous runway for growth,” said Steve Pinkow, Kids Group President, Centric Brands. “As industry leaders in kids apparel, Centric is strategically positioned to operate and grow these brands by leveraging our speed-to-market expertise, expanding consumer reach and delivering high-quality apparel that inspires confidence in young boys and girls.”

“Expanding the brands’ presence within the kids apparel market provides the ability to establish a lifelong relationship with consumers,” said David Brooks, EVP, Action & Outdoor Sports, Lifestyle, Authentic. “We are thrilled to strategically position these iconic brands for continued growth in these key categories and further reinforce our partnership with Centric.”

The first delivery under the agreement will launch in Spring 2024 in size ranges Boys 0-20 and Girls 0-16 in better department stores, select specialty stores, and ecommerce channels.

