Cellarity Named a Top Place to Work for 2023 by The Boston Globe

Cellarity develops novel medicines that are unreachable with traditional methods of drug discovery, completely revolutionizing the way drugs are created





SOMERVILLE, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Cellarity, a life sciences company founded by Flagship Pioneering to transform the way medicines are created, announced today that it has been named one of the Top Places to Work in Massachusetts in the 16th annual employee-based survey project from The Boston Globe.

“Cellarity’s selection as a Top Place to Work is a true reflection of our team’s passion and dedication to contribute to a bigger purpose – revolutionizing the way drugs are created to bring treatments to patients that were previously out of reach,” said Fabrice Chouraqui, Pharm.D., CEO of Cellarity and CEO-Partner at Flagship Pioneering. “This designation is a culmination of bringing together world-class talent, world-class science and a positive work environment, where we allow the natural talents of our employees to shine.”

Cellarity is ranked #32 in the medium companies category, representing companies with 100 to 249 employees. Top Places to Work recognizes the most admired workplaces in the state voted on by the people who know them best – their employees. The rankings in Boston Globe’s Top Places to Work are based on confidential survey information collected from more than 137,000 individuals at 341 Massachusetts organizations. The survey measures employee opinions about their company’s direction, execution, connection, management, work, pay and benefits, and engagement.

“Cellarity is a truly collaborative and inspiring place. We attract and retain scientists from around the globe and provide them with the right environment to push the boundaries of drug discovery and development,” said Anna O’Driscoll, Cellarity’s Chief People Officer. “We hire ‘multilingual’ scientists, meaning those who can connect the dots between disciplines to unveil deeper scientific insights. Culturally, our employees’ backgrounds are as diverse as our scientific niches – from drug development, genomic technologies, systems biology, data science, and AI. We all come together at Cellarity to develop groundbreaking medicines for patients.”

Earlier this year, the company was also recognized for its outstanding company culture by The Boston Business Journal’s (BBJ) Best Places to Work program. This achievement was based on the input from Cellarity team members who responded to the BBJ survey asking for their anonymous feedback on Cellarity as an employer.

About Cellarity

Cellarity is fundamentally redesigning the way drugs are created. By shifting the focus from a single target to the underlying cellular dysfunction, the company unravels the complexity of disease biology to create medicines that are out of reach with the target-based drug discovery approach. Founded by Flagship Pioneering in 2017, Cellarity has developed a platform that utilizes proprietary AI models trained on over 30 million single cell transcriptomes to uncover novel actionable biology and create non-intuitive drug candidates in a vast array of diseases. The company currently has programs ongoing in several disease areas including those in metabolic disease, hematology, and immuno-oncology. For more information, visit www.cellarity.com.

About Boston Globe Media Partners, LLC

Boston Globe Media Partners, LLC (“BGMP”) is a multimedia organization that provides news, entertainment, and commentary across multiple brands and platforms. BGMP offers leading integrated advertising solutions that connect communities, ideas, and causes through powerful storytelling and multimedia experiences. BGMP properties include The Boston Globe, Globe Opinion, Globe.com, Boston.com, STAT, The B-Side, Globe Publishing Services, Globe Events, and Studio/B.

Contacts

Media: Jessica Yingling, Ph.D., [email protected]