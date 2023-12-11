Celebrities Unite for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital Annual #ThisShirtSavesLives Movement

The nationwide campaign featured a frenzy of social posts to show support in the new This Shirt Saves Lives t-shirt

NASHVILLE, Tenn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–This December, hundreds of celebrities, artists and influencers such as Lady A, Banda El Recodo, Kelsea Ballerini, Rachel Bilson, Priscilla Block, Jordan Davis, Fey, GALE, Tim Gunn, Chris Janson, Miranda Lambert, Austin Mahone, Scotty McCreery, Alyssa Milano, Olivia Munn, Mya, Jelly Roll, Dan + Shay, Dax Shepard, Carrie Underwood, Keith Urban, Lainey Wilson, CeCe Winans, Trisha Yearwood, Bailey Zimmerman and more donned the new black This Shirt Saves Lives t-shirt as part of an annual campaign encouraging the public to become a monthly donor to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital®.









Now in its seventh year, the online movement has grown to involve thousands of supporters who took to their social channels sharing images and messages with #ThisShirtSavesLives. The This Shirt Saves Lives campaign became a social media sensation upon its 2017 launch, with nearly one million shirts distributed to date.

More than 200 stations around the nation are hosting events throughout this month to support the campaign asking listeners to become a Partner in Hope, where a monthly donation of $19 earns donors a This Shirt Saves Lives tee. The Bobby Bones Show, Elvis Duran and the Morning Show, iHeartMedia, Audacy, UFORIA, along with other ownership groups, are all supporting the cause with on air pushes. This annual series of nationwide events is part of the Music Gives to St. Jude Kids campaign that connects music lovers to the mission of St. Jude.

Support like this helps ensure that families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food so they can focus on helping their child live.

The This Shirt Saves Lives t-shirt is available exclusively to those who join the lifesaving mission of St. Jude by becoming a monthly supporter. To join the This Shirt Saves Lives movement, visit thisshirtsaveslives.org.

PRESS FOLDER INCLUDING ARTIST IMAGES

St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital®

St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital is leading the way the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. Its purpose is clear: Finding cures. Saving children.® It is the only National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center devoted solely to children. When St. Jude opened in 1962, childhood cancer was largely considered incurable. Since then, St. Jude has helped push the overall survival rate from 20% to more than 80%, and it won’t stop until no child dies from cancer. St. Jude shares the breakthroughs it makes to help doctors and researchers at local hospitals and cancer centers around the world improve the quality of treatment and care for even more children. Because of generous donors, families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food, so they can focus on helping their child live. Visit St. Jude Inspire to discover powerful St. Jude stories of hope, strength, love and kindness. Support the St. Jude mission by donating at stjude.org, liking St. Jude on Facebook, following St. Jude on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn and TikTok, and subscribing to its YouTube channel.

Contacts

[email protected]