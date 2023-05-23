Celebrating the Creative Architects and Visionaries Elevating the Experiential Marketplace: THE XP LAND XLIST JURY

Launching Q2 2023, in Partnership with C2

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#XPLANDXLIST–The search for the best of the best in experiential is officially underway with the launch of the XP Land XLIST Jury, which will recognize the most audacious, forward-thinking creatives in experiential. The XLIST, a curated selection of the creative architects and visionaries behind the most notable events and experiences was created by XP Land’s parent consultancy, Liberty & Co., and in conjunction with Montréal-based C2, the internationally renowned experiential agency launched by Sid Lee and Cirque du Soleil, and host of the most creative business conference in the world, C2MTL.





The inaugural XLIST Jury, a hand-picked group of experiential experts from around North America, will gather at the 12th edition of C2MTL on May 24, 2023 in Montréal, Canada to begin the XLIST nomination process. Throughout the summer, the Jury will nominate, evaluate and select 10 of the first-ever XP Land XLIST honorees, who will meet specific criteria including having active experiential projects, developing innovative break-throughs, and elevating the experiential industry on the whole. The XP Land XLIST will be announced on XP.land in September — kicking off a season of content that will include a new podcast and a series of events.

The Jury of experiential curators and cool hunters consists of experienced creators, editorial programmers, experiential brands, agency talent heads and heads of creative venues, including:

Azamit, Founder, Creative Director & Curator, IN TOTO & SOUK (Montréal)



Myriam Achard, Chief, New Media Partnerships and PR, PHI (Montréal)



Ana De Archuleta, Managing Director at National Sawdust (Brooklyn)



Alexa Carr, Editorial-Programmer-at-Large, XP Land (NYC/Boston)



Winston Fisher, CEO of AREA15 (Las Vegas)



Jordan Fogle, CEO, MINT (Toronto)



Émilie F. Grenier, Head of Creative, Thinkwell, A TAIT Company (Montréal)



Harry Julmice, Conscious CEO, Never Was Average (Montréal)



Joe Killian, Founder of Central Park SummerStage / Founder and President, Killian & Co. (NYC)



Charlie Melcher, Founder & CEO, Future of StoryTelling (NYC)



Louise Murray, CEO, Lemuria Dreamer LLC (LA)



Natalie Novak, Executive, Events & Experiences Lead at United Talent Agency (LA)



Lesly Simmons, Head of Community Innovation at Amazon (San Francisco)



Jessica Stacey, Senior Vice President, External Communications, Event + Experiential Marketing at Sephora (NYC / SF)



Louisa St. Pierre, Global Director of Art, Digital & Experiential at MA+ Group (NYC)



Johan Vakidis, Chief Creative Officer at C2 (Montréal)

“Over the past three years, the value of experiential entertainment was elevated exponentially when people realized how much we missed events and togetherness — and feeling alive and connected within a crowd of people,” said Erica Boeke, CEO of Liberty & Co. / XP Land. “We’re excited to celebrate the creative community behind those goose-bump inducing and transformational events that matter most. Why aren’t the geniuses behind Rihanna’s halftime show, the imagination engineers behind Meow Wolf, the pioneers at Punch Drunk who created participatory experiences, names that we all know and look forward to experiencing their next project? We want to celebrate all of the brilliant experiential creators out there who are orchestrating these incredible, memorable moments for all of us,” added Boeke.

“We are very much looking forward to the XP Land XLIST kick-off in Montréal,” said Delphine Poux, CMO of C2. “Creating the opportunity to convene this jury of creative leaders and immerse them in all things experiential at C2MTL as they embark on nominating the XLIST supports and highlights this important experiential community, which is so vibrant and leading edge.” said Poux.

According to Fast Company, projected spending on the Experience Economy is set to reach $8 trillion by 2030. As audiences continue to gather and engage with innovative events, content and immersive experiences, the appetite for creativity has never been more relevant. While the extraordinary visionaries filling theaters and arenas have gone virtually unknown until now, XP Land’s XLIST promises to change all of that by elevating and celebrating the minds behind the magic, who deserve to be recognized for their experiential storytelling, and their significant, transformational impact on culture and society at large.

More about the XP Land and C2 partnership HERE.

More from our esteemed XLIST jury HERE.

ABOUT XP LAND:

A vibrant editorial platform covering the art, science and impact of experiential in North America, XP Land is the definitive resource dedicated to chronicling the experiential landscape. Delivering an insider’s take on all things XP — from concerts, attractions & immersive entertainment to the newest virtual XP technologies, boundary-pushing experiences, buzzy product activations and the creative minds behind them. XP Land is created for experiential professionals and fans everywhere, including creatives, brand leaders, experience-makers, space stewards, hospitality trendsetters, platform aficionados and beyond. For more information, visit https://www.xp.land/.

ABOUT C2MTL:

Canada’s creative business event, C2 Montréal meaningfully connects people and organizations from diverse backgrounds, fields and industries in order to drive development in all its forms. C2 believes that society is at the heart of the business. Which is why we put people’s stories and perspectives at the center of the conversation. For more information, visit https://c2montreal.com/.

ABOUT LIBERTY & CO.:

Liberty & Company is a super-strategic, multi-disciplinary branding, marketing and experiential consultancy devoted to experiential storytelling, launched in 2019. Co-founded by Erica Boeke (CEO) and Caitie Murphy (Partner / Head of Strategy), the consultancy seeks bold partners, clients and collaborators to create smart, cool projects that matter; to bring together brilliant people with varying backgrounds and perspectives; and to rebel against the “we’ve always done it that way” mentality. XP Land and XLIST are L&Co.’s IP, launched to elevate, celebrate and convene the experiential industry. Fore more information, visit https://libertylovescompany.com

Contacts

MEDIA:

Danielle Dorfman, PR Lead, XP Land / L&Co., danielle@xp.land; danielle@libertylovescompany.com, 310-720-2651



Delphine Poux, Chief Marketing Officer, C2, dpoux@c2.biz, 514-892-2531