Celebrate National Gratitude Month With New #ThankANeighbor Feature from Nextdoor

Nextdoor expands its suite of tools that help neighbors connect, understand and appreciate one another

Nextdoor (NYSE: KIND) today announced the latest addition to their suite of on-platform tools that encourage positive connection with those nearby: #ThankANeighbor. Against the backdrop of November's National Gratitude Month, #ThankANeighbor gives neighbors on Nextdoor an in-the-moment way to shine a light on those in the community that make a remarkable difference.









#ThankANeighbor provides a thoughtful prompt to celebrate the displays of kindness experienced every day. Continuing Nextdoor’s focus on enabling neighborly interactions, this new offering joins features like the Constructive Conversations Reminder and Kindness Reminder that provide neighbors with tools to connect, support and empathize with one another. After selecting the #ThankANeighbor option from the post composer, neighbors can add the name of the person or group they would like to acknowledge, and share a message of what inspired their feeling of appreciation and gratitude.

Compared to the prior month’s baseline, posts on Nextdoor that expressed thanks increased by 60% during Thanksgiving week 2022; #ThankANeighbor extends this focus on appreciation year round. From shoveling snow from someone’s sidewalks to simply waving hello, neighbors on Nextdoor find reasons every day to appreciate a special person in their community:

Leo Parker (Glen Park neighborhood, San Francisco), a beloved UPS driver in his community, alerted his Nextdoor neighborhood that he would be out of town for a special birthday. Learning of his upcoming milestone, a neighbor honored him with a meticulously made custom 60th birthday cake. As Leo commented, “It’s official. I want to thank Candice Lopes for this beautiful cake.”

Lee and Sybil Carter (Martin Park neighborhood, Detroit) were inspired to thank their 6-year old daughter, who brought the spirit of thanks to their whole neighborhood. The youngster hosted a ‘gratitude table’ at a local farmer’s market, encouraging neighbors to write down what they were thankful for, while bringing a smile to all she connected with. As the proud parents posted on Nextdoor, “Thank you, my lovely daughter, for reminding us of the power of gratitude and making this world a better place, one grateful heart at a time.”

Elaine Gonzalez (Hillcrest neighborhood, Bakersfield) gave thanks on Nextdoor to the passerby who stopped to help her grandfather, who was struggling to bring in his garbage can. As she shared in her post, “Our family would like to thank this gentleman and his adorable lil boy for helping out our grandpa!” Her message of thanks received nearly 5,000 reactions from her community.

Since the rollout began, neighbors across the country have been using the #ThankANeighbor feature to recognize others for acts ranging from heartwarming to lifesaving. To date, the top 10 US cities with the most #ThankANeighbor posts are Houston, Austin, San Antonio, Phoenix, Tucson, San Jose, Portland, Fort Worth, Charlotte and Tampa, revealing the communities that are getting a jumpstart on the season of giving thanks.

“Throughout our day-to-day lives, we feel the impact of small gestures of kindness deeply – but we often forget that giving thanks is in itself an act of kindness,” said Heidi Andersen, Chief Revenue and Marketing Officer at Nextdoor. “#ThankANeighbor gives us all a mechanism to bring these important, impactful messages of gratitude to our communities and acknowledge the thoughtful neighbors around us. As the ancient proverb says, ‘kindness begets kindness’ and with #ThankANeighbor, we can all create a flywheel of appreciation.”

Throughout National Gratitude Month, neighbors are encouraged to take advantage of the season with a #ThankANeighbor post. From Veteran’s Day on November 11th, to World Kindness Day on November 13th, to Thanksgiving Day on November 23rd, these observances make thankfulness a priority in November to kickstart a holiday season and new year of neighborly connection and kindness.

Neighbors can access #ThankANeighbor on the Nextdoor app, or by visiting www.nextdoor.com/thanks.

