CDS Names Joe Cozzolino as Chief Executive Officer to Drive Next Phase of Growth

Cozzolino joins CDS with wealth of experience in data centers and networking, growing companies, including Cisco & Motorola

EATONTOWN, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CDS, the leading provider of multi-vendor services (MVS) for data centers worldwide, today announced Joe Cozzolino as chief executive officer. Cozzolino brings over 30 years of knowledge and expertise in scaling enterprise services businesses, from growth-oriented private companies to global powerhouses like Cisco and Motorola.





As CEO, Cozzolino will focus on expanding and scaling CDS’s current offerings and executing a strategic growth plan for the company as the market for MVS continues to grow, with CDS seeing a 15% increase in revenue in 2022. Cozzolino will work closely with the company’s OEM partners and major customers to elevate CDS’s reputation for helping partners uplevel their data centers through modernization efforts, defending against competitive threats, and optimizing spending.

“Joe’s track record of driving growth and opportunity from small to medium-sized businesses and the Fortune 100 industry giants will be a great advantage to CDS as we continue to work towards the most beneficial paths forward with multi-vendor environments for our customers and partners,” said John Beauclair, Senior Principal at New State Capital Partners. “We’re excited to have him bring his expertise to amplify the company’s trajectory for success.”

In his most recent role at Siris Capital Group, Cozzolino led the $1 billion acquisition of TPx Communications, a SaaS managed services provider. Before joining Siris, Cozzolino grew Cisco’s global services business. He was responsible for Cisco’s growing $13 billion global services business and helped Cisco customers transform their businesses through digital initiatives that supported their business goals. Cozzolino also led Cisco’s Mobility and Service Provider Video Infrastructure business groups. In that role, he executed global business strategies and deliveries of mobility products, customer premises equipment (CPE), cable access, encoding, and transcoding — accounting for more than a $4 billion business.

“I look forward to helping this company continue to establish and develop industry-leading partnerships that deliver the core value of what our customers have come to expect with CDS, which is operational efficiency in the maintenance of storage and network hardware,” said Joe Cozzolino, CEO of CDS. “I am excited to join CDS at a time when the market for multi-vendor services is seeing tremendous growth opportunities and look forward to leading this talented team to the next phase of evolution for us. I speak for everyone at CDS in thanking Dan Newton for his leadership and dedication to the company.”

About CDS

CDS is the leading provider of multi-vendor services (MVS) for data centers worldwide. Its Raytrix MVS software platform offers a range of mission-critical data center hardware maintenance and support for high-end storage, server and network equipment. CDS offers post-warranty support services through OEMs and channel partners, servicing a diversified customer base throughout the Americas, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company’s maintenance and support services are designed to extend the useful life of its clients’ IT infrastructure, further increasing return on investment for these systems. CDS employs highly skilled, industry-certified engineers and dedicated account managers globally. Partnering with the leading data center infrastructure providers to deliver MVS on a global basis, CDS is assisting more than 700 customers in 45 countries to unlock spend in the data center across enterprise IT infrastructure with diverse maintenance needs and cost containment requirements.

