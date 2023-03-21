CCC to Host Virtual Town Hall on ChatGPT and Information Integrity

Panel of Industry Experts to Discuss the Way That Generative AI Tools Will Change



DANVERS, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AI—CCC, a leader in advancing copyright, accelerating knowledge, and powering innovation, will present a Town Hall discussion via LinkedIn live on 30 March at 11:00 a.m. EDT/16:00 BST/17:00 CEST that will address the questions, “What is the evolving nature of originality and authenticity?” And “What place do human expertise and empathy have when machines provide information?”

Speakers include Mary Ellen Bates, Bates Information Services; Steven Brill, NewsGuard; Tracey Brown, Sense about Science; Gina Chua, Semafor; and Gordon Crovitz, NewsGuard.

“Sophisticated chatbots and other AI tools have developed the ability to write entire news articles and even research papers,” said Tracey Armstrong, President and CEO, CCC. “We look forward to this Town Hall forum on how publishing and research will change as a result of generative AI tools.”

CCC has previously hosted virtual Town Hall discussions on “Data Directions,” “What’s Ahead for Librarians and Researchers,” “Understanding the New UKRI Open Access Policy,” and “The Future of Collective Licensing – Copyright in the Digital Marketplace.”

Audience questions are welcome and may be submitted in advance to events@copyright.com.

A pioneer in voluntary collective licensing, CCC (Copyright Clearance Center) helps organizations integrate, access, and share information through licensing, content, software, and professional services. With expertise in copyright, information management, artificial intelligence, and machine learning, CCC and its subsidiary RightsDirect collaborate with stakeholders to design and deliver innovative information solutions that power decision-making by harnessing information from a wide variety of data sources and content assets.

