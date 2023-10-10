CCC Releases AI-Enabled Affiliation Matching Software Powering Open Access Publication Modeling and Analysis for Publishers

CCC Will Showcase its New Agreement Modeling Capabilities and Join Conversations About AI



During the Frankfurt Book Fair

DANVERS, Mass.—CCC, the leading provider of Open Access (OA) workflow solutions, announces new data import capabilities and AI-enabled affiliation matching in its OA Agreement Intelligence modeling and analytics tool that provides publishers with a 360-degree view of disambiguated publication data to build accurate, transparent institutional offers regarding OA.





OA Agreement Intelligence supports the import of publication data from subscriptions and non-RightsLink sources to further enhance the capability to analyze and compare various business scenarios. The solution combines sophisticated, AI-enabled, affiliation-matching technology and analytic capabilities, to reliably disambiguate institution affiliation and funder relationships. This empowers publishers to easily structure and negotiate OA agreements.

“With CCC’s expertise in OA workflow, agreement modeling, and affiliation disambiguation, we are uniquely positioned to help publishers scale their agreement program and optimize their results with partners through a seamless, data-driven agreement modeling tool,” said Emily Sheahan, Vice President & Managing Director, CCC. “These new capabilities enable publishers to import publication data – both open and subscription – and easily keep it up to date regardless of which APC or publication platforms they use.”

CCC is an active partner in the evolution of OA publishing models. For years, CCC has brought together key OA stakeholders from the author, publisher, institution, funding, and vendor communities through roundtables, panel events, webinars, and podcasts. CCC is a member of OASPA (Open Access Scholarly Publishers Association), ALPSP (Association of Learned and Professional Society Publishers), STM (International Association of STM Publishers), and SSP (Society for Scholarly Publishing).

CCC will showcase its new agreement modeling capabilities at the Frankfurt Book Fair. In addition to highlighting OA Agreement Intelligence’s features, CCC will join other conversations about AI during the Frankfurt Book Fair at the following events:

AI Solutions: Trained with Your Content at the Frankfurt Studio – Public Events (Foyer, Hall 4.0) on 19 October 1:00pm – 2:00pm CEST. The Large Language Models (LLMs) that are fundamental to generative AI solutions, including ChatGPT from OpenAI, rely on machine-readable content available on the web. Whether that material is taken from books, scholarly journals, or other curated publications protected by copyright, permission and licensing may be necessary. Should AI be trained with your content with or without your consent? Court decisions, regulation, and legislation will ultimately create the legal guardrails for protecting copyrighted content from unchecked infringement. In the meantime, debate over any limits to be placed on training LLMs must address concerns over equity, transparency, and authenticity.

Roy Kaufman, CCC Managing Director Business Development and Government Relations, will be speaking at the Scholarly Kitchen panel on “AI and Its Impact on OA” at the Frankfurt Studio – Professional Programme (Foyer, Hall 4.0) on 19 October noon – 1:00pm CEST.

ABOUT CCC

A pioneer in voluntary collective licensing, CCC is a leading information solutions provider to organizations around the world. With deep domain expertise in copyright, technology, content, PIDs, FAIR data principles, metadata, and more, CCC works to advance copyright, accelerate knowledge, and power innovation. CCC and its subsidiary RightsDirect help organizations harness the power of data, AI, and machine learning to drive strategic decision-making, grow their businesses, and gain competitive advantage.

