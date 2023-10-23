CCC Hires Ian Palmer as Vice President, Marketing

Information Industry Executive Brings More Than Two Decades of Strategic Marketing Communications Expertise

DANVERS, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#communications—CCC, a pioneer in voluntary collective licensing that advances copyright, accelerates knowledge, and powers innovation, announces Ian Palmer as Vice President, Marketing, responsible for leading the company’s international marketing communications strategy and driving global brand awareness for CCC information solutions.





Palmer is an accomplished marketing and sales leader with more than two decades of experience working for software and service providers helping scholarly publishers, research-driven organizations, and knowledge workers that rely on Scientific, Technical, and Medical (STM) information.

Prior to joining CCC, Palmer served as Chief Sales and Marketing Officer at PubHive, a cloud-based software company. Previously, he was VP of Sales and Marketing at DeepDyve, Pharmaceutical Solutions Director at QxMD Software until the company’s acquisition by WebMD, and Chief Sales and Marketing Officer at Reprints Desk and Research Solutions.

“Ian has substantial expertise in driving market creation and demand through research-driven positioning and branding, full-funnel marketing management, plus data and analytics-driven decision making,” said Tracey Armstrong, President and CEO, CCC. “We look forward to his contributions as CCC continues to develop solutions that foster high data quality, integrate data silos, and create licensing solutions enabling the use of copyrighted materials as society realizes the benefits promised by AI systems.”

“I am thrilled to join the executive management team at CCC during such a pivotal time within the knowledge economy,” said Palmer. “CCC has always been a leader in removing friction in the intellectual property lifecycle for organizations that create, protect, and rely on copyrighted works to grow their businesses, and I look forward to our ongoing contributions.”

CCC recently received a 2023 Top Workplaces USA national award and was named one of the Top Places to Work in Massachusetts by the Boston Globe. CCC was also included in the Globe’s Top 100 Women-Led Businesses in Massachusetts list. Last year, CCC earned several Top Workplaces Culture Excellence Awards for Employee Appreciation, Employee Well-Being, Professional Development, Compensation & Benefits, Leadership, Work-Life Flexibility, and being Women-Led. CEO Tracey Armstrong was named to Forbes 2023 “50 Over 50” list.

