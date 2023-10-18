CCC Hires Duncan Campbell as Executive Director

Publishing Industry Leader Brings Extensive Experience in Licensing, Technology Policy, and Commercial Strategy

DANVERS, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#businessdevelopment—CCC, a pioneer in voluntary collective licensing and leading information solutions provider, announces Duncan Campbell has joined its Client Engagement and Business Development team as Executive Director.





Campbell was most recently Senior Director, Global Sales Partnerships at John Wiley & Sons, where he led teams responsible for licensing and business development, agent relations, collective rights management, and permissions across the range of Wiley’s academic journal and database content.

Campbell is vice-chair of the Association of Learned and Professional Society Publishers (ALPSP) Policy Committee, and a non-executive director of Seren Books, a literary publisher based in Wales. He was previously co-chair of the CLOCKSS digital archive, a not-for-profit joint venture between the world’s leading academic publishers and research libraries, as well as a board member at the International Publishers’ Rights Organization (IPRO), the International Federation of Reproduction Rights Organisations (IFRRO), and Crossref.

“Duncan joins CCC at a pivotal moment for the information industry,” said Tracey Armstrong, President and CEO, CCC. “We look forward to his contributions as CCC advocates for market-based licensing solutions around the world, including at the intersection of copyright and artificial intelligence.”

“I’m delighted to be joining CCC during such an exciting time for the publishing industry,” said Campbell. “It’s a fantastic opportunity to collaborate with the publishing community in driving creativity and delivering innovative and transformative products and services.”

CCC recently received a 2023 Top Workplaces USA national award and was named one of the Top Places to Work in Massachusetts by the Boston Globe. CCC was also included in the Globe’s Top 100 Women-Led Businesses in Massachusetts list. Last year, CCC earned several Top Workplaces Culture Excellence Awards for Employee Appreciation, Employee Well-Being, Professional Development, Compensation & Benefits, Leadership, Work-Life Flexibility, and being Women-Led. CEO Tracey Armstrong was named to Forbes 2023 “50 Over 50” list.

ABOUT CCC

A pioneer in voluntary collective licensing, CCC advances copyright, accelerates knowledge, and powers innovation. With expertise in copyright, data quality, data analytics, and FAIR data implementations, CCC and its subsidiary RightsDirect collaborate with stakeholders on innovative solutions to harness the power of data and AI.

Contacts

For more information, please contact:

Craig Sender



Senior Director, Public & Analyst Relations



[email protected]

917-626-7152