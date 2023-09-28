CCC and Google Collaborate to Make It Easier for Consumers to Schedule Online Appointments with Collision Repairers

“Book Online” Button Enables Appointment Scheduling Through Google Search and Maps

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CCC Intelligent Solutions Inc. (CCC), a leading cloud platform powering the P&C insurance economy, announces today that it has teamed up with Google to streamline the online appointment booking process for repair shops that use CCC® Engage. The collaboration introduces a user-friendly “Book Online” button added to Google Business Profiles, Search and Maps, helping participating repair shops stand out in search results and making it easier for consumers to schedule repair appointments.





The new “Book Online” button is now live on the Google Business Profiles of repair shops with subscriptions to CCC Engage, a CCC ONE® solution that drives digital traffic to repair shops. The button seamlessly directs consumers to schedule appointments through Carwise, CCC’s online platform that helps consumers find local collision repairers. Carwise integrates with CCC Engage to provide real-time access to repairers’ calendars.

“Today’s customers expect convenience and simplicity when booking appointments online, and Google often plays a key role in facilitating that journey,“ said Mark Fincher, vice president, product management, automotive services at CCC Intelligent Solutions. “Through our collaboration, we’re helping to raise the profile of our CCC Engage shops among consumers searching for collision repair services. Our focus is on providing a practical solution that allows repair facilities to enhance their consumer experience, making appointment scheduling easier for both the consumer and the repair facility.”

The CCC ONE platform improves every stage and level of the collision repair cycle, including the consumer experience. CCC has combined key business operations into one solution to help drive more business, improve the repair process, simplify operations and exceed consumer expectations.

About CCC

CCC Intelligent Solutions Inc. (CCC), a subsidiary of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CCCS), is a leading SaaS platform for the multi-trillion-dollar P&C insurance economy powering operations for insurers, repairers, automakers, part suppliers, lenders, and more. CCC cloud technology connects more than 35,000 businesses digitizing mission-critical workflows, commerce, and customer experiences. A trusted leader in AI, IoT, customer experience, network and workflow management, CCC delivers innovations that keep people’s lives moving forward when it matters most. Learn more about CCC at www.cccis.com.

Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based on beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: “may,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “project,” “potential,” “continue,” “ongoing” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. These statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding future use and performance of CCC’s digital solutions. Such differences may be material. We cannot assure you that the forward-looking statements in this press release will prove to be accurate. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including, among others, competition, including technological advances and new products marketed by competitors; changes to applicable laws and regulations and other risks and uncertainties, including those included under the header “Risk Factors” in most recently filed Form 10-K by CCC with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on March 2, 2023, which can be obtained, without charge, at the SEC’s website (www.sec.gov). The forward-looking statements in this press release represent our views as of the date of this press release. We anticipate that subsequent events and developments will cause our views to change. However, while we may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, we have no current intention of doing so except to the extent required by applicable law. You should, therefore, not rely on these forward-looking statements as representing our views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

Contacts

CCC Media Contact:



Michelle Hellyar



mhellyar@cccis.com | 773.791.3675