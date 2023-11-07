CCC Adds Clinical Trial Registries to RightFind Navigate Data Sources

Life Science Teams Can Save Time With One-Stop Searching Across Clinical Trial Data, Scientific Literature, and Other Data Sources Inside RightFind Navigate

DANVERS, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CCC—CCC, a pioneer in voluntary collective licensing advancing copyright, accelerating knowledge, and powering innovation, announces Clinical Trial Registries, a new data connector for customers of the cloud-based software solution RightFind Navigate. The new data connector provides access to aggregated data from seven global clinical trial registries within a single personalized discovery tool that enables knowledge workers to find the latest clinical trial data alongside other critical content.





RightFind Navigate customers already find information about U.S. clinical trials through the connector to ClinicalTrials.gov. The new connector expands users’ access to this data from around the world.

“Researchers need easier ways to access the latest clinical evidence and identify trends within the data for a multitude of use cases across the drug development lifecycle,” said Tracey Armstrong, President and CEO, CCC. “Typically, researchers visit multiple clinical trial websites to find information, then manually collect the data. The Clinical Trial Registries Data Connector in RightFind Navigate brings together data from multiple clinical trial registries with other types of content, including scientific literature, to enable knowledge workers to find and explore the information they need in one place.”

RightFind Navigate is part of the RightFind Suite, which provides a single, integrated, and scalable solution to meet the evolving needs of today’s research organizations. RightFind Navigate unifies searching across multiple licensed content sources, publicly available data, and internal proprietary content, empowering researchers to reveal connections and drive innovation. The solution provides a flexible, scalable, open ecosystem designed to maximize an organizations’ return on their content and data investments.

CCC recently announced the availability of AI-disambiguated data and enriched metadata within RightFind Navigate, making it easier for users to identify key researchers and institutions. Other powerful new features of the RightFind Suite that were recently released include the ability for researchers and information managers to:

Manage references when working in Microsoft PowerPoint, in addition to the reference management support for Microsoft Word

Insert citations in both Microsoft PowerPoint and Microsoft Word based on tags

Connect to new information sources, connectors for ChemRxiv and Google drives, as well as a beta for Company News

Create best-in-class analytics for content usage reported via RightFind, including COUNTER data, as well as non-COUNTER reports

Tailor search alerts to meet their unique needs

CCC helps companies manage vast amounts of published content and proprietary internal information and data. As experts in processing data from thousands of sources across a diverse set of industries, CCC has established a proven record of working with a wide range of companies, including content providers and technology partners, to unify data sources and make content more discoverable.

ABOUT CCC

A pioneer in voluntary collective licensing, CCC advances copyright, accelerates knowledge, and powers innovation. With expertise in copyright, data quality, data analytics, and FAIR data implementations, CCC and its subsidiary RightsDirect collaborate with stakeholders on innovative solutions to harness the power of data and AI.

Contacts

Craig Sender



Senior Director, Public & Analyst Relations



[email protected]

917-626-7152