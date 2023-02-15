Catherine Levene, Former President, Meredith National Media Group, Joins the Ad.net Board of Directors

The current NPR Board Member will accelerate Ad.Net’s growth.

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Ad.net, the intent-driven performance advertising marketplace, today announced the appointment of Catherine Levene to the company’s board of directors. Levene brings her expertise in technology, digital media, and publishing, having spent her career building the worlds’ premier publishers.

Levene has over 25 years of media and publishing industry experience, having led Meredith toward their successful acquisition by IAC’s Dotdash. At Meredith, she led over 40 brands such as PEOPLE, Allrecipes, Entertainment Weekly, InStyle, TRAVEL+ LEISURE, REAL SIMPLE and Magnolia Journal. Formerly on the Executive Committee of Digital Content Next and the board of Rent the Runway (IPO), TheFind (sold to Facebook), Purch (sold to Future PLC), and Business.com (sold to Centerfield Media), she is currently on NPR’s Board of Directors.

“Our industry-leading performance advertising technology, delivered through premium publishers, provides advertisers with a platform to help diversify their customer acquisition channels and reach new customers outside of Google, Bing, and other large networks,” said Ad.net CEO, Jon Waterman. Waterman continued, “We’re thrilled to have Catherine join us. With her experience and success in the publishing world, adding Catherine to the board affirms our commitment to drive incredible value to publishers through the development of products and solutions.”

“I am excited to bring my expertise driving publisher value and growth to Ad.net,” said Levene. “The proprietary marketplace Ad.net created has proven its value for global advertiser brands and digital publishers, and I look forward to working closely with the team as we scale our value to digital publishers even further.”

About Ad.net:

Ad.net is the intent marketplace outside of Google and Bing where brands acquire new customers online. Ad.net provides a performance-driven approach to reaching the right customers throughout their purchase journeys. Founder led since 2001, the company is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

