Cathay General Bancorp Announces Second Quarter 2023 Results

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Cathay General Bancorp (the “Company”, “we”, “us”, or “our”) (Nasdaq: CATY), the holding company for Cathay Bank, today announced its unaudited financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2023. The Company reported net income of $93.2 million, or $1.28 per share, for the second quarter of 2023.





FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE Three months ended (unaudited) June 30, 2023 March 31, 2023 June 30, 2022 Net income $ 93.2 million $ 96.0 million $89.0 million Basic earnings per common share $1.29 $1.32 $1.19 Diluted earnings per common share $1.28 $1.32 $1.18 Return on average assets 1.67% 1.76% 1.69% Return on average total stockholders’ equity 14.47% 15.39% 14.62% Efficiency ratio 45.36% 40.25% 39.06%

SECOND QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS

Total gross loans increased by $635.5 million, or 13.9% annualized, to $19.0 billion in the second quarter of 2023.

The net interest margin decreased to 3.44% in the second quarter of 2023 from 3.74% in the first quarter of 2023.

Diluted earnings per share decreased to $1.28 for the second quarter of 2023 compared to $1.32 for the first quarter of 2023.

“For the second quarter of 2023, our total loans increased by $635.5 million or 13.9% annualized to $19.0 billion. We are pleased by the $448.1 million increase or 9.7% in total deposits for the quarter,” commented Chang M. Liu, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company.

INCOME STATEMENT REVIEW



SECOND QUARTER 2023 COMPARED TO THE FIRST QUARTER 2023

Net income for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 was $93.2 million, a decrease of $2.8 million, or 2.9%, compared to net income of $96.0 million for the first quarter of 2023. Net income for the second quarter of 2023 included a $10.7 million unrealized gain on equity securities, or $0.10 per diluted share. Diluted earnings per share for the second quarter of 2023 was $1.28 per share compared to $1.32 per share for the first quarter of 2023.

Return on average stockholders’ equity was 14.47% and return on average assets was 1.67% for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, compared to a return on average stockholders’ equity of 15.39% and a return on average assets of 1.76% in the first quarter of 2023.

Net interest income before provision for credit losses

Net interest income before provision for credit losses decreased $10.9 million, or 5.7%, to $181.5 million during the second quarter of 2023, compared to $192.4 million in the first quarter of 2023. The decrease was due primarily to an increase in deposit interest expense, offset by an increase in income from loans and securities.

The net interest margin was 3.44% for the second quarter of 2023 compared to 3.74% for the first quarter of 2023.

For the second quarter of 2023, the yield on average interest-earning assets was 5.68%, the cost of funds on average interest-bearing liabilities was 2.99%, and the cost of interest-bearing deposits was 2.91%. In comparison, for the first quarter of 2023, the yield on average interest-earning assets was 5.54%, the cost of funds on average interest-bearing liabilities was 2.46%, and the cost of interest-bearing deposits was 2.40%. The increase in the costs of interest-bearing liabilities was mainly a result of higher interest rates on interest bearing deposits. The net interest spread, defined as the difference between the yield on average interest-earning assets and the cost of funds on average interest-bearing liabilities, was 2.69% for the second quarter of 2023, compared to 3.08% for the first quarter of 2023.

Provision for credit losses

The Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $9.2 million in the second quarter of 2023 compared with $8.1 million in the first quarter of 2023. As of June 30, 2023, the allowance for credit losses, comprised of the reserve for loan losses and the reserve for unfunded loan commitments, increased $7.1 million to $165.6 million, or 0.87% of gross loans, compared to $158.5 million, or 0.87% of gross loans, as of March 31, 2023.

Three months ended Six months ended June 30, June 30, 2023 March 31, 2023 June 30, 2022 2023 2022 (In thousands) (Unaudited) Charge-offs: Commercial loans $ 2,448 $ 3,911 $ 50 $ 6,359 $ 271 Real estate loans (1) 34 3,990 1 4,024 1 Installment and other loans 1 6 — 7 — Total charge-offs 2,483 7,907 51 10,390 272 Recoveries: Commercial loans 442 511 175 953 534 Construction loans — — — — 6 Real estate loans (1) 61 2,540 94 2,601 240 Total recoveries 503 3,051 269 3,554 780 Net charge-offs/(recoveries) $ 1,980 $ 4,856 $ (218 ) $ 6,836 $ (508 ) (1) Real estate loans include commercial mortgage loans, residential mortgage loans and equity lines.

Non-interest income

Non-interest income, which includes revenues from depository service fees, letters of credit commissions, securities gains (losses), wealth management fees, and other sources of fee income, was $23.1 million for the second quarter of 2023, an increase of $8.9 million, or 62.7%, compared to $14.2 million for the first quarter of 2023. The increase was primarily due to a $5.8 million increase in unrealized gains on equity securities and a decrease in the write-off of $3.0 million of an available for sale security from Signature Bank when compared to the first quarter of 2023.

Non-interest expense

Non-interest expense increased $9.6 million, or 11.5%, to $92.8 million in the second quarter of 2023 compared to $83.2 million in the first quarter of 2023. The increase in non-interest expense in the second quarter of 2023 was primarily due to an increase of $6.2 million in amortization expense of investments in low-income housing and alternative energy partnerships, an increase of $1.5 million in contributions to the Cathay Bank Foundation, and an increase of $1.5 million in professional services expenses offset, in part, by a decrease of $1.2 million in salaries and employee benefits when compared to the first quarter of 2023. The efficiency ratio, defined as non-interest expense divided by the sum of net interest income before provision for loan losses plus non-interest income, was 45.36% in the second quarter of 2023 compared to 40.25% for the first quarter of 2023.

Income taxes

The effective tax rate for the second quarter of 2023 was 9.2% compared to 16.8% for the first quarter of 2023. The effective tax rate includes the impact of alternative energy investments, including the impact of a new solar tax credit fund that closed in the second quarter of 2023, and low-income housing tax credits.

BALANCE SHEET REVIEW

Gross loans were $18.95 billion as of June 30, 2023, an increase of $635.5 million, or 3.5%, from $18.32 billion as of March 31, 2023. The increase from March 31, 2023 was primarily due to an increase of $376.7 million, or 4.2%, in commercial mortgage loans, an increase of $164.8 million, or 5.2%, in commercial loans and an increase of $158.2 million, or 2.9%, in residential mortgage loans offset, in part, by a decrease of $37.3 million, or 6.7%, in real estate construction loans, and a decrease of $26.6 million, or 8.9%, in home equity loans.

The loan balances and composition as of June 30, 2023, compared to March 31, 2023, and June 30, 2022, are presented below:

June 30, 2023 March 31, 2023 June 30, 2022 (In thousands) (Unaudited) Commercial loans $ 3,317,868 $ 3,153,039 $ 3,194,509 Residential mortgage loans 5,542,466 5,384,220 5,045,383 Commercial mortgage loans 9,293,475 8,916,766 8,563,001 Equity lines 272,055 298,630 377,009 Real estate construction loans 521,673 558,967 602,052 Installment and other loans 5,257 5,717 5,934 Gross loans $ 18,952,794 $ 18,317,339 $ 17,787,888 Allowance for loan losses (155,109) (144,884) (148,772) Unamortized deferred loan fees (9,497) (5,872) (5,540) Total loans, net $ 18,788,188 $ 18,166,583 $ 17,633,576

Total deposits were $19.10 billion as of June 30, 2023, an increase of $448.1 million, or 2.4%, from $18.65 billion as of March 31, 2023.

The deposit balances and composition as of June 30, 2023, compared to March 31, 2023, and June 30, 2022, are presented below:

June 30, 2023 March 31, 2023 June 30, 2022 (In thousands) (Unaudited) Non-interest-bearing demand deposits $ 3,561,237 $ 3,748,719 $ 4,433,959 NOW deposits 2,404,470 2,354,195 2,494,524 Money market deposits 3,033,868 3,014,500 5,322,510 Savings deposits 1,131,602 891,061 1,178,572 Time deposits 8,965,826 8,640,397 4,857,762 Total deposits $ 19,097,003 $ 18,648,872 $ 18,287,327

ASSET QUALITY REVIEW

As of June 30, 2023, total non-accrual loans were $69.0 million, a decrease of $4.6 million, or 6.2%, from $73.6 million as of March 31, 2023.

The allowance for loan losses was $155.1 million and the allowance for off-balance sheet unfunded credit commitments was $10.5 million as of June 30, 2023. The allowances represent the amount estimated by management to be appropriate to absorb expected credit losses inherent in the loan portfolio, including unfunded credit commitments. The allowance for loan losses represented 0.82% of period-end gross loans, and 206.89% of non-performing loans as of June 30, 2023. The comparable ratios were 0.79% of period-end gross loans, and 167.81% of non-performing loans as of March 31, 2023.

The changes in non-performing assets and modifications to borrowers experiencing financial difficulties as of June 30, 2023, compared to March 31, 2023, and June 30, 2022, are presented below:

(Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited) June 30, 2023 March 31, 2023 %



Change June 30, 2022 %



Change Non-performing assets Accruing loans past due 90 days or more $ 5,968 $ 12,756 (53 ) $ 1,737 244 Non-accrual loans: Commercial mortgage loans 39,558 40,218 (2 ) 15,141 161 Commercial loans 17,574 22,079 (20 ) 27,849 (37 ) Residential mortgage loans 11,872 11,283 5 17,583 (32 ) Installment and other loans — — — 79 (100 ) Total non-accrual loans $ 69,004 $ 73,580 (6 ) $ 60,652 14 Total non-performing loans 74,972 86,336 (13 ) 62,389 20 Other real estate owned 4,067 4,067 — 4,067 — Total non-performing assets $ 79,039 $ 90,403 (13 ) $ 66,456 19 Accruing loan modifications to borrowers experiencing financial



difficulties (1) $ — $ — — $ — — Accruing troubled debt restructurings (TDRs) $ — $ — — $ 12,675 (100 ) Allowance for loan losses $ 155,109 $ 144,884 7 $ 148,772 4 Total gross loans outstanding, at period-end $ 18,952,794 $ 18,317,339 3 $ 17,787,888 7 Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans, at period-end 206.89 % 167.81 % 238.46 % Allowance for loan losses to gross loans, at period-end 0.82 % 0.79 % 0.84 % (1) Beginning after January 1, 2023, modifications are reported in accordance with the new guidance under ASU 2022-02.

The ratio of non-performing assets to total assets was 0.3% as of June 30, 2023, compared to 0.4% as of March 31, 2023. Total non-performing assets decreased $11.4 million, or 12.6%, to $79.0 million as of June 30, 2023, compared to $90.4 million as of March 31, 2023, primarily due to a decrease of $6.8 million, or 53.2%, in accruing loans past due 90 days or more and a decrease of $4.6 million, or 6.2%, in nonaccrual loans.

CAPITAL ADEQUACY REVIEW

As of June 30, 2023, the Company’s Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio of 12.38%, total risk-based capital ratio of 13.88%, and Tier 1 leverage capital ratio of 10.45%, calculated under the Basel III capital rules, continue to place the Company in the “well capitalized” category for regulatory purposes, which is defined as institutions with a Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio equal to or greater than 8%, a total risk-based capital ratio equal to or greater than 10%, and a Tier 1 leverage capital ratio equal to or greater than 5%. As of March 31, 2023, the Company’s Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio was 12.42%, total risk-based capital ratio was 13.94%, and Tier 1 leverage capital ratio was 10.27%.

CONFERENCE CALL

Cathay General Bancorp will host a conference call to discuss its second quarter 2023 financial results this afternoon, Monday, July 24, 2023, at 3:00 p.m., Pacific Time. Analysts and investors may dial in and participate in the question-and-answer session. To access the call, please dial 1-833-816-1377 and refer to Conference Code 10180640. The presentation accompanying this call and access to the live webcast is available on our site at www.cathaygeneralbancorp.com and a replay of the webcast will be archived for one year within 24 hours after the event.

ABOUT CATHAY GENERAL BANCORP

Cathay General Bancorp is a publicly traded company (Nasdaq: CATY) and is the holding company for Cathay Bank, a California state-chartered bank. Founded in 1962, Cathay Bank offers a wide range of financial services and currently operate over 60 branches across the United States in California, New York, Washington, Texas, Illinois, Massachusetts, Maryland, Nevada, and New Jersey. Overseas, it has a branch outlet in Hong Kong, and a representative office in Beijing, Shanghai, and Taipei. To learn more about Cathay Bank, please visit www.cathaybank.com. Cathay General Bancorp’s website is at www.cathaygeneralbancorp.com. Information set forth on such websites is not incorporated into this press release.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Statements made in this press release, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the applicable provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding management’s beliefs, projections, and assumptions concerning future results and events. These forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, such words as “aims,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “can,” “continue,” “could,” “estimates,” “expects,” “hopes,” “intends,” “may,” “plans,” “projects,” “predicts,” “potential,” “possible,” “optimistic,” “seeks,” “shall,” “should,” “will,” and variations of these words and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates, beliefs, projections, and assumptions of management and are not guarantees of future performance. These forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from our historical experience and our present expectations or projections. Such risks and uncertainties and other factors include, but are not limited to, adverse developments or conditions related to or arising from local, regional, national and international business, market and economic conditions and events and the impact they may have on us, our customers and our operations, assets and liabilities; possible additional provisions for loan losses and charge-offs; credit risks of lending activities and deterioration in asset or credit quality; extensive laws and regulations and supervision that we are subject to including potential future supervisory action by bank supervisory authorities; increased costs of compliance and other risks associated with changes in regulation including the implementation of the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act; higher capital requirements from the implementation of the Basel III capital standards; compliance with the Bank Secrecy Act and other money laundering statutes and regulations; potential goodwill impairment; liquidity risk; fluctuations in interest rates; risks associated with acquisitions and the expansion of our business into new markets; inflation and deflation; real estate market conditions and the value of real estate collateral; our ability to generate anticipated returns on our investments and financings, including in tax-advantaged projects; environmental liabilities; our ability to compete with larger competitors; our ability to retain key personnel; successful management of reputational risk; natural disasters, public health crises and geopolitical events; general economic or business conditions in Asia, and other regions where Cathay Bank has operations; failures, interruptions, or security breaches of our information systems; our ability to adapt our systems to technological changes; risk management processes and strategies; adverse results in legal proceedings; certain provisions in our charter and bylaws that may affect acquisition of the Company; changes in accounting standards or tax laws and regulations; market disruption and volatility; restrictions on dividends and other distributions by laws and regulations and by our regulators and our capital structure; issuance of preferred stock; successfully raising additional capital, if needed, and the resulting dilution of interests of holders of our common stock; the soundness of other financial institutions; and general competitive, economic political, and market conditions and fluctuations.

These and other factors are further described in Cathay General Bancorp’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 (Item 1A in particular), other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), and other filings Cathay General Bancorp makes with the SEC from time to time. Actual results in any future period may also vary from the past results discussed in this press release. Given these risks and uncertainties, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and, except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or review any forward-looking statement to reflect circumstances, developments or events occurring after the date on which the statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

CATHAY GENERAL BANCORP CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited) Three months ended Six months ended June 30, (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) June 30, 2023 March 31, 2023 June 30, 2022 2023 2022 Financial performance Net interest income before provision for credit losses $ 181,533 $ 192,435 $ 175,163 $ 373,968 $ 334,354 Provision for credit losses 9,155 8,100 2,500 17,255 11,143 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 172,378 184,335 172,663 356,713 323,211 Non-interest income 23,110 14,244 14,618 37,354 34,850 Non-interest expense 92,821 83,186 74,123 176,007 146,820 Income before income tax expense 102,667 115,393 113,158 218,060 211,241 Income tax expense 9,447 19,386 24,180 28,833 47,235 Net income $ 93,220 $ 96,007 $ 88,978 $ 189,227 $ 164,006 Net income per common share Basic $ 1.29 $ 1.32 $ 1.19 $ 2.61 $ 2.18 Diluted $ 1.28 $ 1.32 $ 1.18 $ 2.60 $ 2.17 Cash dividends paid per common share $ 0.34 $ 0.34 $ 0.34 $ 0.68 $ 0.68 Selected ratios Return on average assets 1.67 % 1.76 % 1.69 % 1.71 % 1.58 % Return on average total stockholders’ equity 14.47 % 15.39 % 14.62 % 14.92 % 13.54 % Efficiency ratio 45.36 % 40.25 % 39.06 % 42.79 % 39.77 % Dividend payout ratio 26.46 % 25.63 % 28.70 % 26.04 % 31.13 % Yield analysis (Fully taxable equivalent) Total interest-earning assets 5.68 % 5.54 % 3.81 % 5.61 % 3.67 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 2.99 % 2.46 % 0.41 % 2.73 % 0.39 % Net interest spread 2.69 % 3.08 % 3.40 % 2.88 % 3.27 % Net interest margin 3.44 % 3.74 % 3.52 % 3.59 % 3.39 % Capital ratios June 30, 2023 March 31, 2023 June 30, 2022 Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 12.38 % 12.42 % 12.18 % Total risk-based capital ratio 13.88 % 13.94 % 13.74 % Tier 1 leverage capital ratio 10.45 % 10.27 % 10.15 % .

CATHAY GENERAL BANCORP CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (In thousands, except share and per share data) June 30, 2023 March 31, 2023 June 30, 2022 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 187,886 $ 252,048 $ 141,734 Short-term investments and interest bearing deposits 1,294,379 881,282 1,012,228 Securities available-for-sale (amortized cost of $1,629,357 at June 30, 2023, $1,672,440 at March 31, 2023 and $1,336,293 at June 30, 2022) 1,487,321 1,541,250 1,234,571 Loans 18,952,794 18,317,339 17,787,888 Less: Allowance for loan losses (155,109 ) (144,884 ) (148,772 ) Unamortized deferred loan fees, net (9,497 ) (5,872 ) (5,540 ) Loans, net 18,788,188 18,166,583 17,633,576 Equity securities 37,674 27,011 26,785 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 25,242 17,250 17,250 Other real estate owned, net 4,067 4,067 4,067 Affordable housing investments and alternative energy partnerships, net 323,984 316,475 321,717 Premises and equipment, net 92,090 93,204 97,565 Customers’ liability on acceptances 4,364 6,547 12,650 Accrued interest receivable 86,211 82,420 61,939 Goodwill 375,696 375,696 375,696 Other intangible assets, net 4,992 5,564 7,231 Right-of-use assets- operating leases 31,399 29,906 31,883 Other assets 284,945 232,298 256,661 Total assets $ 23,028,438 $ 22,031,601 $ 21,235,553 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Deposits: Non-interest-bearing demand deposits $ 3,561,237 $ 3,748,719 $ 4,433,959 Interest-bearing deposits: NOW deposits 2,404,470 2,354,195 2,494,524 Money market deposits 3,033,868 3,014,500 5,322,510 Savings deposits 1,131,602 891,061 1,178,572 Time deposits 8,965,826 8,640,397 4,857,762 Total deposits 19,097,003 18,648,872 18,287,327 Advances from the Federal Home Loan Bank 815,000 360,000 95,000 Other borrowings for affordable housing investments 22,428 22,481 22,319 Long-term debt 119,136 119,136 119,136 Acceptances outstanding 4,364 6,547 12,650 Lease liabilities – operating leases 33,870 32,599 35,171 Other liabilities 333,966 299,627 232,418 Total liabilities 20,425,767 19,489,262 18,804,021 Stockholders’ equity 2,602,671 2,542,339 2,431,532 Total liabilities and equity $ 23,028,438 $ 22,031,601 $ 21,235,553 Book value per common share $ 35.87 $ 35.12 $ 32.67 Number of common shares outstanding 72,563,169 72,390,694 74,421,884

CATHAY GENERAL BANCORP CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) Three months ended Six months ended June 30, June 30, 2023 March 31, 2023 June 30, 2022 2023 2022 (In thousands, except share and per share data) Interest and Dividend Income Loan receivable, including loan fees $ 273,478 $ 261,179 $ 181,022 $ 534,657 $ 347,116 Investment securities 12,370 11,764 5,748 24,134 10,576 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 298 304 255 602 516 Deposits with banks 13,959 12,139 2,508 26,098 3,271 Total interest and dividend income 300,105 285,386 189,533 585,491 361,479 Interest Expense Time deposits 79,975 64,174 5,724 144,149 11,784 Other deposits 30,659 23,817 6,895 54,476 12,023 Advances from Federal Home Loan Bank 5,498 2,598 312 8,096 455 Long-term debt 1,552 1,443 1,439 2,995 2,863 Short-term borrowings 888 919 — 1,807 — Total interest expense 118,572 92,951 14,370 211,523 27,125 Net interest income before provision for credit losses 181,533 192,435 175,163 373,968 334,354 Provision for credit losses 9,155 8,100 2,500 17,255 11,143 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 172,378 184,335 172,663 356,713 323,211 Non-Interest Income Net gains/(losses) from equity securities 10,663 4,853 (955 ) 15,516 5,019 Debt securities losses, net — (3,000 ) — (3,000 ) — Letters of credit commissions 1,664 1,570 1,602 3,234 3,158 Depository service fees 1,641 1,832 1,632 3,473 3,303 Wealth management fees 3,639 3,897 3,956 7,536 8,310 Other operating income 5,503 5,092 8,383 10,595 15,060 Total non-interest income 23,110 14,244 14,618 37,354 34,850 Non-Interest Expense Salaries and employee benefits 37,048 38,226 37,301 75,274 72,776 Occupancy expense 5,528 5,504 5,562 11,032 11,175 Computer and equipment expense 4,227 4,285 3,297 8,512 6,253 Professional services expense 8,900 7,406 7,704 16,306 14,401 Data processing service expense 3,672 3,724 3,420 7,396 6,329 FDIC and State assessments 3,012 3,155 2,194 6,167 3,996 Marketing expense 2,416 774 1,740 3,190 2,687 Other real estate owned expense 81 50 (33 ) 131 38 Amortization of investments in low income housing and

alternative energy partnerships 21,746 15,594 7,235 37,340 15,522 Amortization of core deposit intangibles 559 250 250 809 474 Acquisition, integration and restructuring costs — — 91 — 4,027 Other operating expense 5,632 4,218 5,362 9,850 9,142 Total non-interest expense 92,821 83,186 74,123 176,007 146,820 Income before income tax expense 102,667 115,393 113,158 218,060 211,241 Income tax expense 9,447 19,386 24,180 28,833 47,235 Net income $ 93,220 $ 96,007 $ 88,978 $ 189,227 $ 164,006 Net income per common share: Basic $ 1.29 $ 1.32 $ 1.19 $ 2.61 $ 2.18 Diluted $ 1.28 $ 1.32 $ 1.18 $ 2.60 $ 2.17 Cash dividends paid per common share $ 0.34 $ 0.34 $ 0.34 $ 0.68 $ 0.68 Basic average common shares outstanding 72,536,301 72,533,239 74,958,913 72,534,779 75,144,414 Diluted average common shares outstanding 72,753,746 72,899,662 75,270,140 72,826,301 75,493,516

Contacts

Heng W. Chen



(626) 279-3652

Read full story here