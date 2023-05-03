Catchlight Launches Advisor Growth Program to Support Financial Advisors’ Organic Growth

Instructional series helps advisors at all stages develop organic growth plans from generating and nurturing leads to winning new business

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–To help advisors create repeatable, organic growth, Catchlight has launched its Advisor Growth Program, a multi-faceted instruction series that guides advisors through steps needed to build and execute a focused growth strategy. Created from years of collective expertise in advisor training and marketing that may cost thousands of dollars in a stand-alone format, the program is currently available to Catchlight users at no additional cost.

The Advisor Growth Program delivers distinct training that builds on the advisor’s existing know-how and provides practical step by step plans to help drive growth. The program reflects Catchlight’s goal of supporting advisors as they grow their business. It was developed with feedback from advisors of all sizes to help answer key questions about organic growth and marketing “how-tos.”

“Advisors consistently share with us their best practices and questions about advancing their marketing strategy and lead gen efforts with data and AI. We’ve leveraged what we’ve learned in supporting our clients to create a framework for an end-to-end growth engine,” said Catchlight Co-Founder and Head of Product Yelena Melamed. “Since every firm is different, we designed the Advisor Growth Program to meet them where they are, with examples and steps they can take and adapt for their own growth campaigns.”

The program starts with an assessment that captures the state of the advisor’s current marketing focus, lead generation and engagement tactics, growth goals, and experience with marketing principles. Based on the assessment, Catchlight recommends a curriculum that picks from 12 distinct training modules. These are grouped into four major categories:

Marketing Foundation: telling an advisor’s story, developing a digital brand presence, organizing lead data. Annual Marketing Plan: creating goals, building marketing channels, tracking data. Lead Engagement: developing a lead engagement strategy, creating and delivering compelling content. Lead Generation: outreach ideas to attract new business, and how to prioritize your best prospects.

The training modules include a video, key takeaways, supporting materials, and practical next steps, making it easy for advisors to implement what they’ve learned right away.

For more information and to get a demo, click here: https://catchlight.ai/advisor-growth-program

About Catchlight

Founded in 2020, Catchlight is dedicated to helping advisors be more efficient in their outreach, personalize their approach, and be increasingly effective in converting leads to new clients. Through rich data intelligence and proprietary AI powered insights for sales and marketing, Catchlight pinpoints an advisor’s best opportunities. Catchlight helps advisors quickly identify which leads to pitch and how to best engage them. For more information, visit www.catchlight.ai or email at sales@catchlight.ai. Follow Catchlight on LinkedIn and Twitter. ©2023 Catchlight Insights LLC. All rights reserved.

Catchlight℠ is offered by Catchlight Insights LLC. Catchlight does not endorse any investment adviser or provide advice or recommendations to any prospective or existing client of an investment adviser as to the selection or retention of that investment adviser. Catchlight and its affiliates are not responsible for the accuracy of any information provided or for the outcomes of any interactions with existing or prospective clients entered into in reliance on the information provided or for any securities or investment advice provided to any existing or prospective client.

