Catchlight Introduces New AI-Generated Prospect Emails Connecting Insights To Action With Effortless, Personalized Outreach

New feature lets financial advisors use Catchlight’s data insights combined with generative AI to deliver individualized engagement at scale

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Taking the next step in connecting lead data and insights to growth-generating actions for financial advisors, Catchlight now provides AI-generated emails to advisors to send to prospective new clients. Built directly within the Catchlight platform, this new feature draws from the data-enriched profiles Catchlight creates for an advisor’s leads and drafts emails to jump-start engagement.

Catchlight leverages generative AI techniques in conjunction with the lead insights it develops to create emails that are personalized to the prospect. Each email is unique, and advisors can make edits or instantly generate a new one based on their objectives. This is an evolution of prospect engagement and builds on Catchlight’s mission to help advisors prioritize who they reach out to and to optimize the messages they send.

“Advisors using Catchlight have a big appetite for more individualized prospecting content, but few have the time or the team to create it at scale. Our AI-generated emails let advisors do something that might have seemed impossible only a few years ago: automating personalized outreach that is similar to a thoughtful, hand-written note,” said Catchlight Co-Founder and Head of Product Yelena Melamed.

The technology underpinning these automatically-generated emails is purpose built uniquely for the financial advisor community. It leverages Catchlight’s proprietary transformation layer and natural language processing model, and is specifically tuned to empower one-on-one outreach campaigns for financial advisors. This new feature is a major step forward in the evolution of Catchlight’s support for personalized prospecting since its launch only a year ago.

Catchlight developed its AI-generated prospect email feature in response to a heavy demand from its users for an even easier way to connect Catchlight’s prospect insights to concrete, actionable next steps. Catchlight’s AI-generated prospect email feature is currently available in beta and for all active subscribers.

About Catchlight

Founded in 2020, Catchlight is dedicated to helping advisors be more efficient in their outreach, personalize their approach, and be increasingly effective in converting leads to new clients. Through rich data intelligence and proprietary AI powered insights for sales and marketing, Catchlight pinpoints an advisor’s best opportunities. Catchlight helps advisors quickly identify which leads to pitch and how to best engage them. For more information, visit www.catchlight.ai or email at sales@catchlight.ai. Follow Catchlight on LinkedIn and Twitter. ©2023 Catchlight Insights LLC. All rights reserved.

Catchlight℠ is offered by Catchlight Insights LLC. Catchlight does not endorse any investment adviser or provide advice or recommendations to any prospective or existing client of an investment adviser as to the selection or retention of that investment adviser. Catchlight and its affiliates are not responsible for the accuracy of any information provided or for the outcomes of any interactions with existing or prospective clients entered into in reliance on the information provided or for any securities or investment advice provided to any existing or prospective client.

