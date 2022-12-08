Casino Employee Mobile App by Konami Gaming Wins Gold in MarCom Awards

Konami’s Konetic™ mobile app is honored for excellence in digital media





LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Konami Gaming, Inc. has been named a Gold Winner for outstanding digital media in this year’s MarCom Awards for its Konetic employee mobile app. Konetic was selected by a panel of creative industry professionals as a mobile app for business that exceeds a high standard of excellence and serves as an industry benchmark, from among a pool of 6,000 entries across 43 countries. Powered by Konami’s award-winning SYNKROS® casino management system, Konetic gives casino teams a robust mobile tool to perform a variety of job tasks on the gaming floor including dispatching, jackpot processing, cash can processing, Ticket-in Ticket-out (TITO) redemptions, progressive sign monitoring, and more. Konetic is currently live at initial launch locations, with expanding installations scheduled through the end of the year.

“Konetic equips casino floor personnel and technicians with rapid mobile alerts from anywhere on the property, so teams have comprehensive ability to respond, with full benefit of managed assignments, status updates, and reporting,” said Tom Jingoli, executive vice president & chief operating officer. “Uniquely catering to the casino floor personnel workflow, the app gives employees a powerful mobile tool to facilitate their day-to-day activities, and we’re proud to make this award-winning technology available to our SYNKROS customers across the globe.”

Backed by near real-time communication with SYNKROS, Konetic drives data to and from casino staff in moments, so they can respond to on-the-floor needs with optimal service and efficiency. Konami’s Konetic app is available for iOS and Android, and leverages a mobile device’s built-in camera for all barcode and ticket scanning. Casino properties have the option to enable and disable differing app modules according to their business needs.

Those interested in learning more about SYNKROS’ award-winning product suite are encouraged to visit www.konamigaming.com.

